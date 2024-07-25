Webcash Global Signs Agreement with SOTATEK on Strategic Business Cooperation in Vietnam

Lee Sil-Kwon, CEO of Webcash Global Co., Ltd. (left) and Luu Chung Tuyen, CEO of SOTATEK (Photo: Webcash Global)

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Webcash Global Co., Ltd. (CEO Lee Sil-Kwon) announced on July 25th that it has signed an agreement with SOTATEK (CEO Luu Chung Tuyen) to promote strategic business initiatives in Vietnam.

The two companies held a signing ceremony on July 9 at SOTATEK’s headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam. It was attended by key officials, including Lee Sil-Kwon, CEO of Webcash Global, and Luu Chung Tuyen, CEO of SOTATEK.

The agreement aims to enhance business collaboration in Korea and Vietnam by leveraging their respective fintech and IT technologies. Under the deal, Webcash Global will develop business and service models by offering opportunities for joint projects based on SOTATEK's IT expertise. SOTATEK will integrate Webcash Global's electronic financial services and B2B fintech solutions with SAP to enable Webcash Global to enhance its business competitiveness in Korea and Vietnam.

The two companies plan to work together on sales and marketing to reach both current and new customers, aiming to combine their strengths and benefit from the digital transformation in the B2B fintech sector.

Webcash Global's electronic finance service is designed to offer tailored services in Vietnam by integrating seamlessly with internal corporate systems like SAP and various banks in the country, allowing customers to receive precise real-time banking information, such as bank account and corporate card transactions, real-time transfers, and announced exchange rates.

Furthermore, Webcash Global aims to strengthen its position in the Vietnamese B2B fintech market by integrating SOTATEK's SAP technology with its major B2B fintech products, such as WABOOKS, WeBill365, WeTax, and WeMBA.

Lee Sil-Kwon, CEO of Webcash Global, said, “We expect that the deal will yield tangible results in the Vietnamese B2B fintech market. Webcash Global will continue to pioneer the Vietnamese B2B fintech market and expand its market presence through the development of outstanding products.”

Webcash Global, responsible for the global business division of Webcash Group, a company specializing in B2B fintech and SaaS, is expanding its global footprint by establishing business partnerships with various global companies such as Shinhan Vietnam Bank, Woori Bank Vietnam, MIRACOM Inc., a subsidiary of Samsung SDS, YoungLimWon, and BC Card.

SOTATEK, headquartered in Hanoi, is an IT development company with global service capabilities and an operational presence in seven overseas branches, including locations in Korea, Japan, and the United States. In Korea, it serves the nation’s major conglomerates such as Doosan Group and Shinsegae Group, as well as leading platform companies with IT solutions, including Wesang LLC. and Lemon Healthcare Co., Ltd.