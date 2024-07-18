Infinity Flight Group Announces Official Partnership with American Airlines Cadet Academy

TRENTON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infinity Flight Group, a global leader in flight training, is excited to announce its official partnership with the American Airlines Cadet Academy. Following a successful six-month launch training Cadet Academy students at the Trenton-Mercer Airport in Trenton, New Jersey, Infinity Flight Group is formalizing its partnership with American Airlines. Additionally, Infinity Flight Group is expanding its reach by opening a second location at the Treasure Coast Airport in Ft. Pierce, Florida, in January 2025. As the first flight school partnering with American Airlines on the East Coast, Infinity Flight Group supports the airline’s efforts to collaborate with institutions with locations and capacity to help support its bases of operations.

Gregory John, President of Infinity Flight Group, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, stating, "We are honored to officially announce our partnership with American Airlines. Our soft launch in Trenton has been a tremendous success, and we are thrilled to extend our reach to Florida. This expansion reflects our commitment to providing top-tier pilot training and offering aspiring aviators a direct pathway to a rewarding career with one of the world's leading airlines."

The American Airlines Cadet Academy stands out for its clear, structured path to becoming a commercial pilot with American Airlines. Even with no prior flight experience, cadets can progress through a program designed to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to fly commercially. This innovative program guarantees placement with a wholly owned regional carrier upon successful completion, offering a direct path to a rewarding career with American Airlines.

Financial Accessibility and Ongoing Support

The Cadet Academy program understands the financial challenges associated with flight training. In partnership with the American Airlines Credit Union, cadets can access financial services to help manage the costs of their training. Furthermore, the program provides ongoing support throughout the training journey, including direct mentorship and networking opportunities with experienced industry professionals. This comprehensive approach ensures aspiring pilots have the resources and guidance needed for success.

Jess Ast, Senior Manager American Airlines Cadet Academy Operations, remarked on the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to add Infinity Flight Group to our network of quality flight schools. This expansion to New Jersey and Florida allows us to welcome even more aspiring pilots into the fold with quality training and resources needed for success."

This strategic partnership between Infinity Flight Group and the American Airlines Cadet Academy signifies a shared commitment to cultivating the next generation of aviators. By leveraging Infinity Flight Group's proven training expertise and strategically located campuses, the Cadet Academy can offer even more aspiring pilots a clear and efficient path to a rewarding career with American.

About Infinity Flight Group:

Infinity Flight Group is a global leader in flight training based in Trenton, New Jersey, with a new location in St. Lucie County, Florida. As the only flight school partnered with American Airlines on the East Coast, Infinity Flight Group demonstrates a strong commitment to safety, excellence, and professionalism. The organization provides comprehensive flight training programs for individuals seeking a career in aviation. To learn more about Infinity Flight Group, please visit Infinity Flight Group

About American Airlines Cadet Academy:

American Airlines Cadet Academy is a renowned pilot training program designed to provide aspiring aviators with the skills and knowledge needed to become professional pilots. The academy offers a direct pathway to a rewarding career in aviation with American Airlines. To learn more about American Airlines Cadet Academy, please visit AA Cadet Academy

About American Airlines Federal Credit Union

Founded in 1936, American Airlines Credit Union now serves the present and retired employees of American Airlines, their family members and people who work in the air transportation industry. In its 86th year, the Credit Union has more than 321,000 members nationwide and assets in excess of $9.4 billion. As a not-for-profit financial cooperative, American Airlines Credit Union is committed first and foremost to enriching its member-owners’ financial well-being through their participation in the products and services of the Credit Union. For more information, please visit AACreditUnion.org.

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.