DORN Companies Partners with 3motionAI to Advance AI-Based Injury Prevention Solutions

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DORN Companies, the leading global provider of wellness-based workplace injury prevention, ergonomics, and pain relief programs, announced a strategic partnership with 3motionAI, a Toronto-based firm specializing in advanced AI-driven human motion analytics. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in leveraging AI to analyze human movement and generate comprehensive insights into performance and biomechanical risk factors.

By integrating 3motionAI’s cutting-edge technology, DORN will enhance its ability to deliver precise, actionable recommendations for workplace safety improvements. This partnership combines 3motionAI’s sophisticated analytics with DORN’s 25 years of expertise in on-site and virtual injury prevention, empowering employers globally to make informed decisions that enhance safety outcomes.

“We are thrilled to partner with 3motionAI,” said Kevin Lombardo, DORN Chairman and CEO. “Adding 3motionAI’s technology will allow our providers to identify individual task-related risks and implement corrective actions more quickly. It allows us to reach more people without adding significant time to the client’s engagement. The technology brings a common language that allows us to compare employee performance across multiple client sites and in multiple countries.”

The integration of 3motionAI’s analytics and computer vision into DORN’s ergonomic assessment and risk evaluation programs introduces a new level of sophistication to injury prevention. This partnership removes the guesswork from risk analysis, enabling real-time identification of issues such as improper body mechanics, awkward postures, and harmful repetitive motions — all key factors in costly MSD-related injuries.

Through this partnership, DORN and 3motionAI will collectively offer pre- and post-injury solutions that include in-depth job and task analysis, predictive modeling, and ergonomic assessments. This dynamic approach to risk management, available through DORN and 3motionAI, empowers safety teams to implement proactive measures to prevent injuries using a data analytics approach.

Read the full press release at www.DORNCompanies.com