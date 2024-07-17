Thompson Street Capital Partners Makes Growth Investment in National Arbitration & Mediation

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, today announced a growth investment in National Arbitration & Mediation (“NAM” or the “Company”), a New York based provider of alternative dispute resolution services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1992 by Roy Israel, NAM provides alternative dispute resolution (“ADR”) services – namely arbitration and mediation – for parties attempting to resolve civil disputes outside of traditional courtroom-oriented litigation processes. NAM delivers mediation and arbitration services by contracting with a panel of highly qualified former judges and attorneys that provide an objective third-party opinion while resolving cases in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner.

Said Roy Israel, Founder, NAM, “It was important for me to find a financial partner that had experience investing behind growth, provided a strong cultural fit for the NAM team, and shared our vision for the Company’s future. With Thompson Street Capital Partners, we achieved these goals and we look forward to continued collaboration with their team.”

“NAM is poised to continue providing our clients with exceptional service levels across a wide range of core ADR services while also capitalizing on the opportunity to offer new layers of value through geographic expansion and new and innovative tech-enabled service offerings,” said Jason Brennan, CEO, NAM. “We are excited to partner with TSCP to pursue these actionable strategic initiatives, which will include both organic expansion projects as well as M&A.”

Clayton Milburn, Director, TSCP, said, “NAM’s operating capabilities, scale, and reputation position the Company very well to take advantage of secular tailwinds in the ADR services category. Management has built what we feel is an ideal platform from which to execute several compelling growth strategies and we are thrilled to partner with the NAM team as the Company enters its next chapter.”

“Our investment philosophy places a premium on partnering collaboratively with founders and management teams operating in defensible market categories. NAM is a strong example of this dynamic and represents a leader in its legal services niche, an area in which we are excited to be investing,” said JC Wetzel, Managing Director, TSCP.

Baird acted as exclusive financial advisor to NAM. K&L Gates acted as legal advisor to NAM. Sidley Austin acted as legal advisor to TSCP.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP)

Thompson Street Capital Partners (tscp.com) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm focused on investing in founder-owned middle market businesses in the life sciences and healthcare, software and technology, business and consumer services and products sectors. Founded in 2000, the firm has acquired more than 150 companies and had assets under management of over $4.8 billion as of March 31, 2024. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.