Black Hills FCU Enhances Self-Service Banking with NCR Atleos

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $2.3 billion-asset Black Hills Federal Credit Union (BHFCU) has deepened its partnership with Atleos, selecting ATM as a Service (ATMaaS) and ITM as a Service (ITMaaS) to transform self-service banking.

Established in Rapid City, S.D. in 1941, BHFCU has two locations in Montana and 18 across South Dakota. The credit union was looking to simplify operations and replace an aging ATM fleet, ultimately trusting the experts at Atleos to manage the hardware, software, security, installation, maintenance, cash management and processing of its self-service banking channel. With Atleos’ ATMaaS and ITMaaS, the credit union will be able to boost efficiencies and reduce complexities while delivering a simple, intuitive member experience.

“It remains critical that members are able to easily access cash and other financial services whenever they need it,” said John Buxton, CIO of BHFCU. “By transferring the management and maintenance of our ATMs and ITMs to Atleos, we are able to widen that access while streamlining business processes and reserving employee time and focus for strategic initiatives. Plus, this move will enable us to more quickly and efficiently launch new innovations for members, creating a better overall experience.”

“BHFCU is looking to modernize and enhance physical touchpoints by investing in the technology necessary to deliver convenient, sophisticated self-service banking capabilities to members,” explained Steven Nogalo, General Manager of North America for Atleos. “By working with us, the credit union will be able to optimize availability and uptime, strengthen its compliance and security posture and ultimately better serve and support its more than 110,000 members.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

