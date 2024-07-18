Amberjack Completes Successful Exit of Best Trash, a Leading Municipal Solid Waste and Recycling Business

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amberjack Capital Partners (“Amberjack”), a private equity investment firm focused on building market leaders across the industrial, infrastructure and environmental sectors, today announced the successful exit of its investment in Best Trash, LLC (“Best Trash” or the “Company”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Richmond, Texas, Best Trash is a market-leading municipal solid waste platform serving the residential waste and recycling collection needs of high-growth markets in the greater Houston metro region. Best Trash’s core customers include municipal utility districts, homeowner associations, selected cities and individual residences.

Amberjack partnered with the founders and management team of Best Trash in 2021 with the goal of building the leading residential solid waste and recycling platform serving the rapidly growing Houston metro region. During the course of Amberjack’s partnership with Best Trash, the Company significantly expanded its operating area and customer base and now provides its best-in-class service to over 450,000 homes.

Patrick Connelly, Managing Partner at Amberjack, said, “ Amberjack is honored to have supported the Company during transformative years of growth and our team is incredibly proud of the Best Trash team for building a market-leading business. Critical to the success of our partnership was the development and execution of a range of strategic initiatives, including the implementation of a digital maintenance program and customer relationship management system, as well as the execution of an accretive acquisition. We are grateful to the Company’s founders, our partners, and commend the management team for their stewardship of the business. We look forward to great future outcomes for Best Trash and its management team.”

Mark Moderski, CEO of Best Trash, commented, “ Amberjack was a thoughtful and value-added partner to Best Trash as we scaled the business rapidly over the past three years. Amberjack’s experience working with companies of our size and stage of development was valuable as we undertook significant growth initiatives. Best Trash has a sound foundation for the future to meet the needs of our growing customer base with the highest service levels.”

This transaction marks the second successful exit in the last twelve months from Amberjack’s environmental services and waste strategy, having sold Milestone Environmental Services in 2023. The environmental services and waste sectors are central to Amberjack’s investment focus and the Best Trash investment is illustrative of the firm’s long history of partnering with successful entrepreneurs to invest in and grow great platform businesses.

Amberjack was advised in this transaction by the investment banking firm Raymond James and represented by the law firm White & Case LLP.

About Best Trash

Founded in 2009, Best Trash is a premier and trusted waste and recycling collection platform providing non-discretionary, best-in-class service to over 450,000 homes across more than 350 customers. Best Trash delivers full-suite rear-load residential refuse and recycling material collection. Founded in 2009, Best Trash has built a stellar reputation for quality and safety, resulting in industry leading customer retention. For more information, visit www.best-trash.com.

About Amberjack Capital Partners

Amberjack Capital is a private equity firm that invests in and partners with entrepreneurs and business owners to build market leaders serving the industrial, infrastructure and environmental end markets. Often the first institutional investor in founder-led companies, Amberjack has a particular focus on supporting high performing companies undertaking strategic or transformative initiatives. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the firm has raised $2.1 billion of committed capital since its inception in 2006 and has invested in over 50 companies.