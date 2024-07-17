EJF Capital Closes Capital Relief Transaction with U.S. Bank

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EJF Capital LLC (“EJF”), a global alternative asset management firm, today announced the successful closing of a capital relief transaction with a U.S. bank counterparty.

The transaction provides the bank with capital relief on a $1.73 billion reference pool of jumbo residential mortgages and marks EJF’s second credit risk transfer transaction with a bank with less than $100 billion in assets.

Neal J. Wilson, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer of EJF, said, “ We are pleased to serve as a flexible capital solution provider to U.S. banks. The closing of this credit default swap arrangement reflects our commitment to working with borrowers and finding creative, non-dilutive ways to transfer risk.”

About EJF Capital

EJF Capital LLC is a global alternative asset management firm focused primarily on regulatory event-driven investing within the financial sector. EJF was founded by Manny Friedman and Neal Wilson in 2005 and is headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., with additional offices in London and Shanghai. As of March 31, 2024, EJF manages approximately $5.9 billion, including $3.0 billion in CDO assets through affiliates, across a diverse group of alternative asset strategies. EJF’s approach combines investment expertise across the capital structure with a corporate finance focus to unearth creative solutions for investing in complex, mispriced securities and other assets. To learn more, please visit http://ejfcap.com and please read additional Risks and Limitations located here.

This information shall not constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or service, or an endorsement of any particular investment strategy. Nothing in this material constitutes investment, legal, or other advice nor is it to be relied upon in making investment decisions. Offering of EJF funds is made by private placement memorandum only. The specific strategies identified and described in this communication do not represent all strategies offered by EJF and the reader should not assume that investments or strategies were or will be profitable. This document shall not in any event be deemed to be complete and exhaustive information on the subjects covered. In connection with this communication, you are encouraged to review EJF’s Risk and Limitations Associated with EJF Strategies.