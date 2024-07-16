Slide Becomes an Official Homeowners Insurance Partner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa-based Slide Insurance today announced a multi-year partnership designating Slide as an official homeowners insurance partner of the Buccaneers. Both organizations are committed to leveraging this partnership to amplify their philanthropic efforts in the Tampa Bay community.

As part of their joint initiative, Slide and the Buccaneers will kick off the collaboration with a flag football event alongside Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay on Tuesday, July 16, at the team’s headquarters at the AdventHealth Training Center. Slide employees will participate as “Bigs” for the day, paired with nearly 100 waitlisted children (“Littles”) from the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Later in the year, Slide and the Buccaneers will partner on a joint build with Habitat for Humanity in the Tampa Bay area.

“Supporting and serving our communities is a vital part of our mission,” said Bruce Lucas, CEO of Slide. “Our philanthropy program, Slide It Forward, is centered around doing good works in our communities and driving positive change. This partnership with the Buccaneers gives us greater reach and resources to support the charitable organizations our employees are passionate about.”

The Slide It Forward program empowers employees at its headquarters in Tampa, and beyond, to engage with local and national organizations year-round. In 2024, Slide employees supported Feeding America, ALS Association, ALS TDI, and Big Brothers Big Sisters through various initiatives.

“Making a positive impact and giving back to our community is a major focus for the Buccaneers and it is always satisfying when we can join forces with other community-minded organizations, like our partners at Slide Insurance, to support the efforts of Big Brothers Big Sisters here in the Tampa Bay area,” said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “We look forward to working together with Slide Insurance over the coming years to impact our youth and create more special events to benefit the Tampa Bay community.”

As part of the agreement, Slide signage will appear inside Raymond James Stadium this season.

Lucas added: “We are excited to leverage the Buccaneers’ incredible brand recognition to increase awareness of the much-needed insurance options we are providing to homeowners in Tampa and across the state of Florida.”

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for modern consumers to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL the company was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes. Slide launched operations in February 2022 and has quickly grown to become a leading coastal P&C insurance company.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their 49th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled nine division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.