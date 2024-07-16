Carvana and Jimmie Johnson Fuel Automotive Education with Equipment and Vehicle Donation

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), an industry pioneer for buying and selling used cars online, is excited to announce a unique collaboration with racing legend Jimmie Johnson to celebrate and support automotive education. As part of this partnership, Carvana and Jimmie Johnson will donate equipment and funds to the Arsenal Technical High School, a member of Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS), in conjunction with Johnson’s highly anticipated Brickyard 400 race.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Jimmie Johnson in supporting automotive education in the Indianapolis area as we gear up for the Brickyard 400,” said Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. “An automotive education is a powerful launching pad to a fun and rewarding career. Carvana has always invested in developing the next generation of automotive professionals through internal training programs, and with this collaboration, we’re excited to extend our support to local technical school students at the outset of their careers.”

Students from Arsenal Technical High School’s automotive program will meet Jimmie Johnson at the upcoming Brickyard 400 race and get to witness the excitement up close from a luxury suite. During the event, Carvana and Johnson will present the school with a donation that will be put toward a new vehicle lift, tools and other supplies to enhance the overall learning environment. Carvana will also donate a project vehicle from its wholesale inventory that the students can repair as a submission for a World of Wheels show next year.

“Carvana's generous donation of a new lift and project car to our Automotive Services program at Arsenal Technical High School is a wonderful addition that will significantly enhance our students' hands-on learning experience,” said Jennifer Berry, CTE Pathway Director of Indianapolis Public Schools. “This contribution will not only provide our students with state-of-the-art tools and resources but also inspire them to pursue successful careers in the automotive industry. We are deeply grateful to Carvana for their support and commitment to the future of our students.”

Carvana Racing has partnered with Jimmie Johnson since 2021. With this donation, both are proud to encourage educational growth and career development for students pursuing automotive careers.

About Carvana

