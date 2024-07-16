UserTesting Unveils July 2024 Product Release: Innovations Designed to Enhance the Depth and Relevance of Insights Collected Through AI-Powered Surveys

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UserTesting, a SaaS leader in experience research and insights, today announced significant updates to the UserTestingⓇ Human Insight Platform with the July 2024 product release. Continuing to build upon its AI-powered survey capabilities, UserTesting is launching a series of innovations designed to provide greater flexibility in gathering insights, deliver more accurate audience targeting, drive efficiencies, and streamline the sharing of insights at every stage of product development. The July release is set to drive efficiencies in how teams build products and experiences by fostering collaboration and cross-functional decision making.

Expanded AI-powered survey capabilities now include branching logic and new question types that enable customers to capture more relevant and thoughtful feedback that is tailored to specific research goals. Additionally, UserTesting’s new Screener guidance enhances audience targeting by offering real-time suggestions to refine screener questions, ensuring more efficient targeting and the collection of actionable insights. UserTesting also announced that enterprise sharing capabilities are significantly improved with a new tag management system and support for Confluence whiteboards, enhancing collaboration and improving alignment across teams.

Highlights of UserTesting’s July 2024 release include:

Smarter, more engaging surveys with branching logic: UserTesting’s new branching logic enables users to gain more thoughtful and relevant feedback with engaging surveys that adapt questions based on responses, providing customers with even higher-quality results.

More survey question types: Enhancing your survey with image tasks and matrix questions delivers an experience that is clear and engaging, offering multiple ways to provide feedback while increasing the depth of insights.

Screener guidance: Gain more relevant and targeted survey results using UserTesting’s new Screener guidance. A new addition to UserTesting AI, Screener guidance offers real-time suggestions for more effective screener questions to improve your survey targeting before launch.

Confluence whiteboards Integration: Keep product, design, and research teams aligned by seamlessly embedding publicly shared UserTesting videos, highlight reels, and clips directly within Confluence whiteboards. This integration complements existing integrations with Atlassian tools, including Jira and Jira Product Discovery.

Tag management: Offering more control and governance over the labeling, grouping, and standardization of insights, companies can eliminate the time-consuming task of finding themes in their work with UserTesting’s brand new, user-friendly tag management feature that is coming soon.

“UserTesting is committed to revolutionizing how our customers build products and experiences. By continually enhancing our platform, we enable businesses to achieve success through greater understanding of their customers,” said Michelle Engle, Chief Product Officer at UserTesting. “Our latest release focuses on enhancing the customer feedback process, making it more efficient and effective. By integrating advanced AI capabilities and improving survey flexibility, we empower our customers to gather deeper insights and make more informed decisions.”

Don't miss UserTesting’s July 2024 Product Release Webinar on July 30th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET to explore the newest features.

About UserTesting

UserTesting is fundamentally changing the way digital products and experiences are built and delivered by helping organizations get insights from customers–from concept to execution. Built on top of a world-class, on-demand sourcing engine, customers can receive fast, high quality, opt-in feedback from both our proprietary and partner-sourced audience networks around the world. UserTesting offers the industry's most comprehensive experience research and insights solution. Unlike approaches that track user behavior or collect customer listening data on live experiences, then try to infer what that data means, UserTesting enables companies to get input directly from customers–earlier in the process–helping to reduce guesswork, and bringing experience data to life with human insight. The company, formed through the combination of UserTesting & UserZoom, has more than 3,000 customers worldwide, including 75 of the Fortune 100 companies. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.