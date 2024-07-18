$500 Million Shelton Financial Group, Inc. Acquired by Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluespring Wealth Partners (Bluespring), an industry-leading acquirer and partner of best-in-class wealth management firms, today announced the acquisition of Shelton Financial Group (Shelton), a wealth management business based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and the completed transition of the company’s investment business to Bluespring’s affiliated wealth management platform, Kestra Financial. The transition to Kestra Financial will allow Shelton to leverage all the tools offered within the Kestra ecosystem.

Shelton, whose personnel oversee nearly $500 million in client assets, chose to affiliate with Bluespring to take advantage of its deep bench of back-office resources and to join a strong community of highly collaborative partner firms. Shelton’s stand-out team fully embraces Bluespring’s entrepreneurial model and is excited to join forces with a partner who can provide them with additional tools and resources in their next chapter of growth.

“We’re pleased to have Shelton join our network of high-performing firms,” said Bluespring’s Chairman Stuart Silverman. “Supporting teams as they transition into new phases of their business is an important part of our mission, and we look forward to helping the team at Shelton build for its next generation.”

Shelton is led by President and Founder Jeff Shelton. For 25 years, the Shelton team has specialized in creating multi-generational legacy plans for clients who recognize their stewardship responsibilities and assisting other retirees with their spending and giving planning. Shelton is supported by financial professionals Nathan Shelton and Matt Fry, CFP®, who focus respectively on providing faith-based investments, financial planning solutions, and robust financial planning for working-class families.

“For us, joining Bluespring and partnering with Kestra Financial felt like a smart way to plan for a transition to our next generation of leaders while ensuring our culture and values remain intact,” said Jeff Shelton. “We look forward to continuing our growth as part of the Bluespring network.”

“Welcoming Shelton to Kestra Financial will strengthen our community of like-minded advisors,” added Stephen Langlois, President of Kestra Financial. “We’re excited that a firm like Shelton has chosen to leverage the capabilities of our Kestra Financial ecosystem to help them plan for the future of their firm, joining our wealth management platform while also gaining the guidance and expertise of our colleagues at Bluespring.”

About Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC

Through a highly customized and people-centric approach, Bluespring Wealth Partners is dedicated to the acquisition and support of the industry’s premier wealth management firms. In partnering with best-in-class wealth advisors and their teams, Bluespring Wealth Partners looks to perpetuate and enhance the value that they bring their clients, providing continuity and new opportunities in the process. Bluespring Wealth Partners was established with the express purpose of helping entrepreneurs take their business to the next level of growth through successor training and incentivization, industry-leading consulting and operational resources, flexible ownership arrangements, and institutional capital support. By focusing on partnership as the driver of success, Bluespring Wealth Partners empowers wealth management firm owners to elevate their business without sacrificing their entrepreneurial spirit, founding principles, and long-term vision.

Bluespring Wealth Partners is a subsidiary of Kestra Holdings.

Securities offered through Kestra Investment Services, LLC member FINRA/SIPC, and investment advisory services offered through Kestra Advisory Services, LLC, both of which are affiliated with Bluespring Wealth Partners, LLC, Kestra Financial, Inc., Kestra Holdings and Shelton Financial Group, LLC.

For more information about Bluespring Wealth Partners, please visit www.bluespringwealth.com.