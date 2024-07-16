Tonkean Releases Enterprise Copilot, End-to-End AI and Orchestration To Eliminate Busywork

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tonkean Inc., the provider of the first and only true AI-powered process orchestration platform, today announced the release of Tonkean Enterprise Copilot, a transformative new capability that uses AI and advanced orchestration to help internal teams like procurement, legal, and IT anticipate employees’ needs, guide them through requests, unify processes that span many different systems and departments, and automate manual steps. It empowers shared service teams to move at the speed of business and increase process adoption—all while eliminating the burdens of change management.

Ultimately, the Enterprise Copilot works behind the scenes to do everything employees want AI to do for them—the bureaucratic, back-office busywork—so they can focus more completely on creating unique, strategic value that drives the business forward.

“I liken how AI should be used at work to how people think about their household chores. People hoped AI would ‘do their dishes,’ so they could spend their time with their families, with their hobbies, making art, etc.,” says Tonkean CEO Sagi Eliyahu. “You know: the things that are actually valuable and fulfilling. But instead, we got AI that does the art while we are still stuck doing the dishes. The same applies in business. Employees still spend 50% of their time on corporate bureaucracy, filling forms, waiting in line—all while worrying AI will take their job.”

The Enterprise Copilot extends to employees many different intelligent functionalities throughout the lifecycle of internal requests:

AI Front Door : Field plain-language inquiries over email, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and/or custom portals. Answer common questions, autonomously resolve simple requests, route to the proper form sequences for more complex items, and deflect out-of-policy requests.

: Field plain-language inquiries over email, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and/or custom portals. Answer common questions, autonomously resolve simple requests, route to the proper form sequences for more complex items, and deflect out-of-policy requests. AI-enhanced forms: Personalized form sequences take user roles and situational signals into account to radically simplify intake, pre-populating fields with data from connected systems across the enterprise tech stack and eliminating steps with dynamic conditional logic.

Personalized form sequences take user roles and situational signals into account to radically simplify intake, pre-populating fields with data from connected systems across the enterprise tech stack and eliminating steps with dynamic conditional logic. In-line AI Q&A: Autonomously answer questions directly within form sequences using AI, providing responses that consider the stage of the request, the specific fields the requester is working on, and the broader organizational processes and policies.

Autonomously answer questions directly within form sequences using AI, providing responses that consider the stage of the request, the specific fields the requester is working on, and the broader organizational processes and policies. Human-in-the-loop collaboration : Enable requesters to escalate in-line questions to specific functions or individuals to verify AI responses and provide additional support.

: Enable requesters to escalate in-line questions to specific functions or individuals to verify AI responses and provide additional support. Orchestration through end-to-end integration: Automate handoffs across teams and applications, and notify stakeholders while enabling them to take action in their preferred environments, be it their core functional applications (e.g. procure-to-pay for procurement teams or enterprise legal management for legal teams) or in email, Slack, and Microsoft Teams. The Enterprise Copilot provides guided experiences and automation across all of an organization’s technologies and datasets, in accordance with defined policies.

Among other things, the Enterprise Copilot, through such holistic integration, closes adoption gaps and eliminates the need for constant training and change management around processes.

“Tonkean has broken the paradigm of having to rip and replace,” said Alejandro Fernandez, Head of Global Procurement at Semrush. “A few years ago in procurement, we were all talking about changing legacy P2P tools. Tonkean’s AI-powered orchestration is a wizard hand holding users through all the complexities they used to have to navigate manually. To me, it has been revolutionary—to the point that other companies are now trying to replicate Tonkean.”

The Tonkean Enterprise Copilot builds on previous advancements Tonkean made in AI and orchestration including ProcurementWorks, LegalWorks, and ServiceWorks—intelligent lifecycle orchestration solutions for back-office functions—but advances the improvements made by those tools in several important ways.

Move at the speed of business. Resolve internal requests faster and more effectively with in-workflow AI and cross-system orchestration.

Resolve internal requests faster and more effectively with in-workflow AI and cross-system orchestration. Improve process adoption and compliance. Provide process experiences that always meet stakeholders where they are and eliminate the need for ongoing change management around new processes and systems.

Provide process experiences that always meet stakeholders where they are and eliminate the need for ongoing change management around new processes and systems. Reduce human error. Catch all the little snags that slow processes down with on-the-fly support, before they become big problems.

“Technology should work for humans, not force humans to work for it,” says Eliyahu. “AI and orchestration have done much to help enterprises integrate their applications, better manage complex processes, and make concrete progress to this end. But software’s great enterprise promise, which is to elevate performance at scale by freeing employees to focus completely on work for which they’re uniquely suited, remains unfulfilled. The Enterprise Copilot works behind the scenes to give corporations what they need to finally make good on that promise.”

About Tonkean

Tonkean is the first-of-its-kind process orchestration platform that helps enterprise internal service teams like procurement and legal create process experiences that people actually follow. With Tonkean, you can build processes that are personalized for each requester, and that use AI to automate the intake, triage, and resolution of every request. With a library of preconfigured process templates and a 100% no-code workflow editor, Tonkean is the automation platform of choice for many innovative F500 companies. With full governance controls, enterprises can guarantee compliance while maximizing adoption—all without any change management and no code. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in Palo Alto with R&D in Tel Aviv.