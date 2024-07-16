Kinective Acquires Nexus Software

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinective, the leading provider of connectivity, document workflow, and branch automation software for the banking sector, today announced the acquisition of Ohio-based Nexus Software (Nexus), a market leader in branch device management for financial institutions. This strategic acquisition boosts Kinective's position as a market leader in banking software, driving transformation in retail operations while creating new avenues for international market expansion.

Serving over 1,100 financial institutions, including several global banking leaders, Nexus’ branch automation software connects branch hardware to core processing systems. With their platform supporting over 400,000 branches in more than 100 countries, their extensive presence outside of the U.S. enables Kinective to expand its Banking Operations Platform internationally.

“We are thrilled to welcome the clients, employees, and partners of Nexus,” said Stephen Baker, CEO of Kinective. “Nexus is a respected name in our industry with a legacy of customer centricity and service excellence. Their addition enhances Kinective’s product suite in branch automation, expands our footprint across international markets, and opens new partnership channels. With this acquisition, Kinective is serving our commitment to the future of banking technology.”

Kevin Eilerman, CEO and President of Nexus, said, “We are excited to join Kinective. In our exploration of this partnership, we uncovered several shared values, including an unwavering commitment to client success and a passion for innovation in banking. In addition to these shared principles, our two respective firms have highly compatible cultures and similar industry experience, which we believe will facilitate a seamless integration process for our employees and minimize any potential disruption to our customers.”

About Kinective

Kinective is the leading provider of connectivity, document workflow, and branch automation software for the banking sector. With the most comprehensive, open, and connected technology ecosystem in banking, Kinective helps Financial Institutions unlock new services, modernize operations, and elevate client experiences to enhance their competitive edge. Kinective serves more than 2,500 banks and credit unions, giving them the power to accelerate innovation and deliver better banking to the communities they serve.

For more information about Kinective, visit www.kinective.io or connect with the company via LinkedIn.

About Nexus Software

Nexus Software LLC is the leader in device support for retail banking teller and platform solutions. Nexus provides software that connects any solution to any device in the retail branch. Founded in 1985, Nexus Software has software implementations in over one hundred countries through their partners and relationships with financial institutions worldwide. Their software is installed on more than 400,000 workstations through over 1,100 financial institutions worldwide.