FNBO and Sheetz Unveil Enhanced Sheetz Visa® Credit Card

OMAHA, Neb. & ALTOONA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha) and Sheetz today announced the launch of the newly updated Sheetz Visa® Card.

The revamped card provides a variety of rewards and benefits for both new and existing cardholders, including:

10¢ off per gallon at Sheetz pumps when cardholders combine the Sheetz Visa (7¢ off) and My Sheetz Rewardz, Sheetz’s loyalty program (3¢ off) 1

at Sheetz pumps when cardholders combine the Sheetz Visa (7¢ off) and My Sheetz Rewardz, Sheetz’s loyalty program (3¢ off) 5% cash back on Sheetz in-store purchases 1

on Sheetz in-store purchases 1% cash back on all other qualifying purchases (excluding non-Sheetz service stations and fuel purchases)1

Additionally, the card’s new introductory offer—which is available exclusively to new customers—includes the opportunity to save up to 30¢ at Sheetz pumps for the first 30 days when the Sheetz Visa® and My Sheetz Rewardz are combined.1

“FNBO is thrilled to offer customers the newly upgraded Sheetz Visa® credit card, marking a new exciting chapter to our 14 years of robust, fruitful partnership with Sheetz,” said Scott Smith, Senior Vice President of Partnerships at FNBO. “Originally introduced in 2010, the card now provides an enhanced experience for all cardholders, both new and existing, reflecting our shared commitment to customer satisfaction through convenient and seamless solutions.”

"We are delighted to introduce the enhanced features of our latest Sheetz Visa credit card offering,” said Sheetz Director of Brand Marketing Nicole Auman. “At our core, we prioritize delivering exceptional value and benefits to our customers. The updates to this card are designed to empower our customers to save more and earn significant rewards effortlessly."

The Sheetz Visa® Card is available to customers at: SheetzCentsOff.com/pr.

1See the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms for details, including earning, redemption, expiration and forfeiture (subject to credit approval). Your percent back are earned as points, which are separate from Pointz earned with a My Sheetz Rewardz and are not redeemable through the My Sheetz Rewardz loyalty program. For more details on the My Sheetz Rewardz Program rules, visit sheetz.com/mysheetz-card.

ABOUT SHEETZ

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 25,000 employees. The company operates over 720 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

ABOUT FNBO

First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI). FNNI and its affiliates have over $30 billion in assets and 5,000 employee associates. FNBO is a leader in the partnership payment arena, with partners in a variety of industries including retail, travel, entertainment, automotive, oil, nonprofits and more. FNBO specializes in providing comprehensive payment solutions with personalized service to help its customers achieve their goals. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to helping build strong communities for more than 165 years. Learn more at FNBO.com and connect with us on Facebook, X and Instagram.