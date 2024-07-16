AlertMedia Announces Integration With BCD Travel to Help Organizations Protect Traveling Employees

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AlertMedia, the world’s leading provider of threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions, today announced a new integration with BCD Travel, one of the world’s largest corporate travel management companies.

Through this integration, joint AlertMedia-BCD customers can now automatically sync travel data from BCD into AlertMedia’s Travel Risk Management solution, providing risk and security teams with a real-time view of employees’ locations while traveling for work. Joint customers will have access to a powerful suite of tools to prepare employees ahead of business trips, monitor emerging risks, and respond quickly to keep travelers out of harm’s way.

“Managing corporate travel risk is a massive challenge for organizations as business travel returns in an increasingly volatile world,” said Christopher Kenessey, CEO for AlertMedia. “Through our integration with BCD, we’re thrilled to offer security teams a comprehensive solution to monitor planned trips, mitigate risks, and stay connected with traveling employees, wherever they are.”

The turnkey integration is available to customers worldwide and drastically reduces the time required to identify, correlate, and respond to travel risks that may impact active or upcoming trips. Traveler information is seamlessly transferred from BCD into the AlertMedia platform, allowing risk managers to view current trip details and monitor risks around the traveler’s location.

Additional benefits of the AlertMedia-BCD integration include:

Unify travel safety and risk management workflows within a single pane of glass to enable faster, more consistent response processes. Accurate, non-invasive location monitoring: Know where your traveling employees are at all times and their proximity to emerging risks with the AlertMedia mobile app and powerful mapping features.

Know where your traveling employees are at all times and their proximity to emerging risks with the AlertMedia mobile app and powerful mapping features. Automatic, multichannel notifications to at-risk travelers: Accelerate response times to critical events with automated, multichannel notifications sent directly to impacted travelers or security teams.

AlertMedia’s Travel Risk Management is now available in the BCD marketplace.

To learn more about AlertMedia’s Travel Risk Management, please visit: https://www.alertmedia.com/products/travel-risk-management/.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organizations protect their people and business through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and with greater confidence. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses—including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, In-N-Out, and Walmart—in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

About BCD Travel

BCD Travel helps companies travel smart and achieve more. We drive program adoption, cost savings and talent retention through digital experiences that simplify business travel. Our 15,000+ dedicated team members service clients in 170+ countries as we shape a sustainable future for business travel. BCD’s leading meetings and events management and global consultancy services complete our comprehensive suite of solutions for all aspects of corporate travel. In 2023, BCD achieved $20.3 billion in sales. For more information, visit www.bcdtravel.com.