Leap Health Announces Partnership with Covet Health to Reduce Specialty Drug Costs and Improve Patient Outcomes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leap Health, a program designed for individuals with complex medical conditions that require specialty infusion and injectable therapies, announces a partnership with Covet Health, a modern provider of self-funded health plans for employers.

Specialty infusion therapies are some of the most expensive treatments in healthcare. Individuals who require specialty infusions often worry about the high out-of-pocket healthcare costs year after year and need extra support to manage the complex healthcare system.

“Specialty infusion therapies are valuable, life-changing drugs and each year more and more are coming out,” said Matt Casamento, Founder & CEO of Covet. “The challenge is that the starting price point for these drugs is very high and most providers mark the drug up by 150% or more. Leap offers our employers the opportunity to both reduce their specialty infusion drug costs and improve their employees’ patient experience.”

Members who work with Leap as their provider are entitled to benefits such as home infusion services, low or no yearly out-of-pocket expenses, and a 24/7 personal clinical care team. Leap’s Care Guide team works directly with Covet members to ensure their infusion care is safe, convenient and affordable.

Covet employers now also benefit from the Leap transparent pricing model. Specialty infusions contribute to as much as 50% of employer overall pharmacy spending. Much of that cost can be reduced by eliminating medical billing practices that allow providers to make a margin on the drug. Leap Health offers employers a transparent pricing model for expensive specialty therapies that eliminates provider margin and often results in hard dollar savings that can be as high as 70%.

“As a national provider of infusion and injectable care services, we work directly with patients to ensure convenient access to care,” said Rob LaHayne, Founder and CEO of Leap Health. “Our pricing model enables employers to source expensive therapies from multiple providers and eliminates provider margins; thus guaranteeing our employer clients the lowest price possible for each therapy prescribed.”

“Our partnership with Leap sets a new standard for individuals requiring specialty infusions,” Casamento added. “By eliminating friction associated with receiving infusion care, we’re providing patients a better experience and improving outcomes. Simultaneously, we’re eliminating millions in unnecessary costs for our employer clients.”

About Covet Health

Covet Health is a national provider of self-funded health plans for employers. Covet Health's integrated third-party administration solution empowers employers to efficiently manage and process their health plans, offering a significant upgrade in transparency, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness all while improving the experience for employees. Learn more at www.covethealth.io.

About Leap Health

Leap Health is a national infusion provider that works with plan sponsors to reduce specialty drug costs and improve patient access and experience. Leap’s national coverage, at-home and in-office options, broad formulary, and transparent pricing model provide patients with a better infusion care experience while also significantly reducing employer costs on specialty drugs. Learn more at www.leaphealth.com.