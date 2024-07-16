Surescripts E-Prescribing Expands to Veterinary Medications

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surescripts®, the nation’s leading health information network, is expanding its E-Prescribing service to include medications ordered by veterinarians through a new partnership with DAW Systems, Inc. (ScriptSure). Surescripts E-Prescribing for Veterinary Medications will provide quicker time to therapy, improved medication adherence and ultimately better care for pets.

“Our work with DAW Systems to bring the benefits of electronic prescribing to veterinarians is yet another example of our commitment to partnership and innovation across the Surescripts Network Alliance,” said Frank Harvey, Chief Executive Officer for Surescripts. “This technology, which has supported clinicians for more than two decades, will also support veterinarians by reducing administrative tasks—like handwritten prescriptions, phone calls and faxes—so they can spend more meaningful time caring for our pet patients.”

“We are excited to expand the benefits of Surescripts E-Prescribing beyond human patients to our animal patients and the veterinarians who care for them,” said Adam Forman, Chief Operating Officer at DAW Systems, Inc. (ScriptSure). “Together with Surescripts, we will enable veterinarian prescribers to securely transmit electronic prescriptions to retail pharmacies, streamlining the prescription process for pets, enhancing patient safety and reducing the potential for medication errors.”

Surescripts E-Prescribing for Veterinary Medications will be available on the NCPDP SCRIPT Standard Version 2023011, which was finalized by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in June 2024.

“This means participants in the Surescripts Network Alliance who complete their E-Prescribing upgrade and add E-Prescribing for Veterinary Medications will gain access to trusted, advanced prescribing tools that emphasize better quality care and prioritize patient safety,” said Kat Thorp, Vice President of Product Commercialization for Surescripts.

In 2023, Surescripts processed 2.5 billion e-prescriptions from 1.29 million prescribers across the U.S. More information about the upgrades is available at https://surescripts.com/NCPDP-2023-upgrade.

