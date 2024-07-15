Tri Delta Unveils $100 Million Commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announcing Tri Delta, as an official Partner of Kindness from Tri Delta Convention. (Photo: Business Wire)

MEMPHIS, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Women’s fraternity Tri Delta has made a new $100 million fundraising commitment to advance research and treatment by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®.

The commitment—Tri Delta’s fifth to St. Jude—was announced at the 2024 Tri Delta Convention in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday, July 11. Tri Delta aims to reach this goal by 2038, the 150th anniversary of its founding. Members have already raised $14 million toward this pledge, with $86 million to go. At the completion of this latest commitment by 2038, Tri Delta will have raised $185 million for St. Jude. In recognition of the organization’s achievements, Tri Delta was named the St. Jude Official Partner of Kindness at Thursday’s convention.

“Over our amazing 25-year partnership, the women of Tri Delta have absolutely raised the bar for philanthropic fundraising. This commitment is truly extraordinary and we are deeply grateful for Tri Delta’s dedication to the kids and families of St. Jude,” said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “This remarkable act of generosity will give every St. Jude patient the chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment.”

Since 1999, Tri Delta members have fundraised through their famous pancake sales (Delta House of Pancakes or “DHOP”), campus sports events, the signature Sincerely Yours letter-writing campaign and participating in walk/run events around the country. The majority of their fundraising efforts are done through grassroots and small-dollar events.

“On behalf of all Tri Delta collegians and alumnae, I’m honored to announce this new $100 million commitment to further the lifesaving mission of St. Jude. We were founded on a commitment to service and kindness and we live this out in our support for St. Jude,” Tri Delta Fraternity President Megan James said. “The work of our members is nothing short of inspiring, and we look forward to the continued effort and passion that will drive us forward.”

Established in 1888, Tri Delta has welcomed over 340,000 women into its ranks. Currently, it boasts nearly 250,000 members across 138 colleges and universities and 214 alumnae chapters throughout the United States and Canada. Tri Delta is dedicated to the principles of truth, self-sacrifice, and friendship and is a leader in addressing critical issues facing women, such as body image, mental health, non-discrimination, collegiate housing, leadership development, and governance.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and it won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes to help doctors and researchers at local hospitals and cancer centers around the world improve the quality of treatment and care for even more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Support the St. Jude mission by donating at stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on X, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.