Lythouse Partners with Climatiq to Enhance Scope 3 Visibility and Drive Sustainability

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lythouse, the ESG Data Management Platform by Zycus, announces a strategic partnership with Climatiq, a leader in carbon intelligence solutions. This collaboration simplifies Scope 3 emissions, advancing business sustainability efforts.

Lythouse, known for its comprehensive ESG data management solutions, —including seamless data collection, analysis, and reporting—now offers an advantage through Climatiq. This integration brings a meticulously vetted database of emission factors, covering key industries globally like energy and transportation.

Streamlined Measurement, Reporting, and Action

With Climatiq's database, Lythouse enables businesses to:

Measure Emissions: Gain precise insights across all 15 Scope 3 emission categories.

Simplify Reporting: Meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Meet evolving regulatory requirements. Drive Sustainable Action: Make data-driven procurement decisions.

Advanced Insights for Informed Decision-Making

The Lythouse-Climatiq integration provides deeper insights into:

Life Cycle Assessment (LCA): Understand the environmental impact of products throughout their entire lifecycle with industry leading databases like ecoinvent.

Understand the environmental impact of products throughout their entire lifecycle with industry leading databases like ecoinvent. Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM): Navigate carbon pricing mechanisms with ease.

A Unified Vision for a Sustainable Future

Manish Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Product Management at Lythouse, emphasizes the partnership's significance: "Our collaboration with Climatiq marks a pivotal moment in enhancing the Lythouse platform's capabilities in ESG reporting and Scope 3 calculations. With Climatiq's integration, offering over 70,000 emissions factors meticulously linked to our system, we now boast an unparalleled global span in crucial industries like energy and transportation, alongside precise Scope 3 emissions insights for purchased goods and services. This partnership fundamentally transforms our clients' ability to effortlessly calculate and report their emissions, significantly propelling them towards achieving their environmental objectives more swiftly."

Hessam Lavi, Co-founder and CEO at Climatiq, shares this enthusiasm: "Partnering with Lythouse allows us to bring our robust database to a wider audience, enabling organizations to easily understand their carbon impact and advance their sustainability initiatives more rapidly through informed purchasing decisions."

About Lythouse

Lythouse, an ESG platform by Zycus, streamlines data management for enterprises. Known for data collection, analysis, and reporting, Lythouse helps businesses gain insights into ESG performance, meet regulations, make informed decisions, and advance environmental goals.

About Climatiq

Climatiq provides carbon intelligence solutions to help organizations understand and reduce their carbon footprint. With a vetted database of emission factors, Climatiq enables precise insights into environmental impact and informed sustainability decisions. Their mission is to drive global sustainability by making carbon data accessible and actionable.