Improbable Media Signs University of Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe

NEW YORK & TUSCALOOSA, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Improbable Media - a media company that empowers athletes to be the driving force in their own narrative - announced today the addition of its first athlete partner Jalen Milroe, University of Alabama Quarterback.

Improbable will collaborate closely with Milroe as his exclusive content and production company and brand strategist of record. The collaboration will be focused on fostering Milroe’s long-term career success on and off the field.

“Joining the Improbable Media family is a game changer for me,” said Milroe. “Being a college athlete in this new world of NIL brings more opportunity but also challenges, so it’s important to have the right team around me. I’m looking forward to learning, growing, and expanding my own brand with Improbable.”

Milroe is entering his senior season at the University of Alabama after leading the Crimson Tide to a 12-1 record and an SEC Championship as a Junior. He was named MVP of the conference title game win over then #1 ranked University of Georgia. In the classroom, Jalen graduated in December with a degree in business administration. He hails from Katy, Texas and both of his parents served in the United States Military.

“When I first met Jalen in Tuscaloosa there was an immediate connection and common ground,” says Williams, Improbable Media co-founder and former college basketball National Champion and All-American at Duke who navigated similar terrain as Milroe. “All of us at Improbable are energized by the opportunity to closely collaborate with Jalen and so impressed with how he goes about his business.”

One of the most talked about mantras in collegiate sports occurred last year with the inception of LANK - “Let a Naysayer Know'' - from Jalen Milroe, his teammate Terrion Arnold and Alabama Football. Improbable will look to build intrinsic value for Jalen around a term that he & Terrion have filed for trademark and further the new dynamic within the evolving landscape of college/semi professional sports. LANK has become Alabama’s rallying cry and the two teammates have formed a licensing agreement for merchandise with every player’s name and number to provide an opportunity to generate revenue based on their name and likeness, the original intent of NIL.

"While Jalen’s incredible athletic accomplishments are well-known, we’re equally excited about the opportunity to highlight Jalen’s narrative off the field,” adds Jessica Lindell, who heads Brand Partnerships at Improbable Media. “At Improbable we always prioritize creating authentic, engaging content. This commitment ensures partnerships that resonate with both the brand and the athlete’s vision, creating significant impact.”

Improbable is backed by Verance Capital and GPS Investment Partners, with investment from Williams.

About Improbable Media

Improbable Media is a sports & entertainment media company established for athletes and brands who are focused on connecting with their audiences, building & monetizing their content, and driving cultural impact. Improbable Media’s mission is to empower athlete talent to be the driving force in their story, fulfill their brand promise, and maximize their potential.

Improbable Media creates and produces programming across film, television and digital. Its brand, social media, and experiential marketing services provides strategic guidance and solutions for talent and brands. Improbable Media has already produced multi-platform branded content for partners, including Nike, WhatsApp, Breitling, Coke Zero, Protergia, and Flexpower.

In addition, Improbable partnered with Amazon and Prime Video on the release of Giannis: The Marvelous Journey with Words + Pictures and received a 2023 Emmy Award for The Flagmakers, which debuted on National Geographic. Improbable Media Productions is also developing a diverse slate of programming teaming with best-in-class production partners that include Skydance Sports, Lightbox, Mission Control Media, Marginal MediaWorks and Media Ranch. For more information, visit www.improbablemedia.com.

About Verance Capital

Verance Capital is a growth investment firm focused on sports, media, and live entertainment, including the technology and software that power these sectors. Verance takes a flexible and long-term approach to investing, leveraging industry expertise and an expansive global network to drive success for its partners. For more information, visit www.verancecap.com.

About GPS Investment Partners

GPS Investment Partners is a Principal Investment Partnership focused on opportunistic investments in media & entertainment, financial services & financial technology, and asset management. For more information, visit GPSIPLLC.com