Quartr Partners With the Cambridge Student Investment Fund, a Premier Student Investment Society in the United Kingdom

STOCKHOLM & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its expanding student program, Quartr has partnered with the Cambridge Student Investment Fund (CamSIF), a student-run investing society at Cambridge University. The organization conducts stock research, networking events and manages a fund. This partnership will provide CamSIF's approximately 600 members with full access to Quartr Pro, a research platform used by leading hedge funds, asset managers, equity research departments and investor relations professionals worldwide. By partnering with Quartr, future finance professionals in the organization will gain experience with one of the market's most advanced tools for qualitative public market research, integrating it into their education, research work and fund management.

"The entire team at CamSIF is incredibly excited about this partnership and the growth it will drive. Access to such an advanced tool in market research will undoubtedly aid our analysts and portfolio managers in formulating a successful portfolio," said Nikola Milojkovic, President of the Cambridge Student Investment Fund. "This, alongside the familiarization with broader market activity that Quartr is able to provide, means this partnership is one contributing meaningfully to the future of the financial industry."

About Quartr

Quartr provides over 18 million end-users around the world with easy access to first-party information from over 10,000 public companies. Quartr's product suite includes Quartr Pro, a research platform used by leading hedge funds, asset managers, equity research departments, and investor relations professionals globally; a free mobile app for both iOS and Android; and an API solution that allows third parties to stream live earnings calls and distribute documents like slide decks, reports, and financial segment data.

About Cambridge Student Investment Fund

The Cambridge Student Investment Fund (CamSIF) is Cambridge University's most active, entirely student-led finance society. In the last few years, CamSIF has demonstrated dedication to fostering talent and providing transformative opportunities through sustainable growth in scale and scope.