Dollar General Extends Feeding America Partnership

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Dollar General (NYSE: DG) extended the Company’s partnership with Feeding America for a fourth year with an additional $1 million to support the organization’s efforts to address national food insecurity currently effecting 44 million Americans. Since 2021, DG has donated more than $4 million and more than 33 million meals through in-kind food donations.

“As America’s largest retailer by store count, we are proud of the positive impact our Feeding America partnership continues to make in combatting food insecurity and increasing access to nutritious food,” shared Denine Torr, Dollar General’s vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy. “During the last three years, our work with Feeding America and its local food bank network has provided nutritious essentials to neighbors in need. We look forward to continuing our efforts to address food insecurity and appreciate Feeding America’s ongoing partnership.”

Dollar General currently donates to more than 3,000 communities through DG stores and distribution centers. On average, the Company expects to donate more than 1.9 million pounds of grocery items, equivalent to more than 1 million meals, each month. Additionally, as DG continues to innovate donation processes to further its impact, the Company began donating all private brand categories, which includes food, pet food, hygiene items, baby products, cleaning supplies and more in February 2024.

“We can end hunger in this country when we work together,” shared Claire Babineaux Fontenot, Feeding America’s chief executive officer. “Dollar General's continued and generous commitments to Feeding America means more people will have access to the food and resources they need to thrive.”

With more than 20,000 stores and 32 distribution centers across the U.S., Dollar General is uniquely positioned to help advance efforts to reduce hunger and create access to the components of a nutritious meal. Beyond its Feeding America partnership, as of March 2024, Dollar General offers fresh produce in more than 5,400 stores; partnered with Shelf Engine to improve perishable food forecasting and ordering efficiency; and expanded its Clover Valley private label brand through its “Food First” initiative to further provide convenient access to affordable essentials.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is proud to serve as America’s neighborhood general store. Founded in 1939, Dollar General lives its mission of Serving Others every day by providing access to affordable products and services for its customers, career opportunities for its employees, and literacy and education support for its hometown communities. As of May 3, 2024, the Company’s 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico provide everyday essentials including food, health and wellness products, cleaning and laundry supplies, self-care and beauty items, and seasonal décor from our high-quality private brands alongside many of the world’s most trusted brands such as Coca Cola, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay, General Mills, Hershey, J.M. Smucker, Kraft, Mars, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble and Unilever.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more