Chase and Marriott Bonvoy® Introduce the Newly Enhanced Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card

WILMINGTON, Del. & BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., and Marriott Bonvoy®, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, today announced new and enhanced benefits on the Marriott Bonvoy Bold® Credit Card. Cardmembers now earn more Marriott Bonvoy points toward free stays and Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences on a variety of popular everyday spend categories, and have access to an exciting new Travel Now, Pay Later benefit. These enhancements aim to help cardmembers get one step closer to their travel goals by unlocking more inspiring experiences around the world among Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary brands and 10,000 global destinations. The card still has no annual fee, even with the addition of these new benefits and features.

With the new Travel Now, Pay Later benefit, cardmembers can now break up qualifying travel purchases into equal monthly payments, with no interest and no plan fees*. This benefit is available on purchases between $100 to $5,000 made directly with an airline or at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Cardmembers earn points on these purchases, like usual.

In addition, Marriott Bonvoy Bold cardmembers now earn 2X points on every $1 spent on purchases at grocery stores and for rideshare, select food delivery, select streaming, and internet, cable, and phone services. Cardmembers also receive Automatic Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status every year, which comes with perks like Priority Late Checkout (when available) and 10% more points on stays toward free stays and Marriott Bonvoy experiences. Plus, cardmembers will also receive 5 Elite Night Credits every calendar year to help them achieve even higher Elite status in Marriott Bonvoy and unlocking more program benefits. These upgrades are enjoyed alongside existing earn categories of up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy, and 1X for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

“ We relaunched the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card from Chase with the goal of helping new and existing cardmembers make their travel dreams with Marriott Bonvoy a near-term reality,” said Khary Barnes, Managing Director and General Manager of Marriott Bonvoy Co-Brand Cards at Chase. “ The addition of the new benefits and features will help the card reach new audiences, with our research demonstrating that both 2X on these everyday purchase categories and the Travel Now, Pay Later benefit highly resonated with Gen Z and Millennial audiences.”

“ The enhanced Bold card means every day purchases will turn into free stays throughout the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of brands even quicker and it comes with no annual fee making it perfect for younger consumers,” said David Flueck, Global Head of Loyalty, Cards and Partnerships. “ We are helping fulfill our members’ passions to explore the world by delivering more ways they can earn points and achieve elite status.”

To celebrate the card’s new benefits and features, the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card is introducing its best offer ever for new cardmembers: earn 60,000 bonus points and one Free Night Award (valued up to 50,000 points) after spending $2,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening.

A full list of Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card’s benefits include:

The benefit allows cardmembers to break up qualifying travel purchases into equal monthly payments, with no interest and no plan fees*. This benefit is available on purchases between $100 to $5,000 made directly with an airline or at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Ways to earn: NEW: 2X points for every $1 spent at grocery stores, and on rideshare, select food delivery, select streaming, and internet, cable and phone services. Earn up to 14X total points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy: Earn 3X points for every $1 spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. Earn up to 10X points from Marriott Bonvoy for being a member. Earn up to 1X points from Marriott Bonvoy Silver Elite status. 1X points for every $1 spent on all other purchases

Automatic Silver Elite status with Marriott Bonvoy that renews each year. With Silver Elite status, cardmembers get access to perks like Priority Late Checkout (when available) and 10% more points on stays at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy. NEW: 5 Elite Night Credits every calendar year

5 Elite Night Credits every calendar year Protection benefits and services including: Baggage Delay Insurance Lost Luggage Reimbursement Trip Delay Reimbursement Purchase Protection Zero Liability Protection Travel Accident Insurance Roadside Dispatch Travel + Emergency Assistance Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver Extended Warranty Protection

No Foreign Transaction Fees

No Annual Fee

Plus, Marriott Bonvoy points won't expire, as long as cardmembers remain an active member of the Marriott Bonvoy program.

For more information on the welcome offer, as well as the Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card, click here.

*Access to the Travel Now, Pay Later benefit is not guaranteed.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $4.1 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 82 million consumers and 6.4 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,800 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives its members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments®, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.