Leo FM Expands Footprint Through Partnership with RSM Facility Solutions

PARAMUS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leo Facilities Maintenance (“Leo FM”), a facilities maintenance service provider network backed by Orion Group (“Orion”), announced today that it has partnered with RSM Facility Solutions (“RSM”), a leading commercial facilities maintenance provider based in Paramus, NJ. As Leo FM’s tenth investment in the facilities maintenance industry, this partnership deepens and expands Leo FM’s service capabilities for multi-site commercial customers across the United States and Canada. Leo FM is building a national facilities maintenance business by partnering with exceptional, founder-owned businesses and supplying the resources needed to fuel their next chapter of growth.

Founded in 1998 by three brothers, Stephen, Rob, and Mike Sargenti, RSM is a leading service provider that delivers enterprise-wide solutions for regional & national multi-site customers as their first call, best resource, and most trusted solutions partner. RSM employs a team of dedicated customer account specialists, complemented with subject matter experts across key trades – including handyman, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC – committed to understanding and exceeding customer needs. With decades of expertise in servicing commercial facilities for national brands and an expansive breadth of service capabilities, RSM’s team prides itself on delivering the RSM Advantage and on the long-standing relationships they have built with their clients.

“ RSM’s history of delivering the highest quality service possible has earned it a reputation as a leading facility solutions company,” said Will Adams, Orion Co-CEO. “ This partnership will enhance the service offering we can bring to existing and new customers. Orion and the Leo FM team are proud to partner with the great team at RSM.”

“ RSM is extremely enthusiastic about our new partnership with Orion,” said Stephen Sargenti. “ This will give us access to additional resources, advanced technology, and broader market reach. The partnership will also enable us to enhance our services and deliver even greater value to our clients, allowing us to push the boundaries of what RSM can achieve.”

Stout served as financial advisor to RSM, and Morrison & Foerster served as legal counsel to Orion.

About Leo FM

Leo FM is a network of expert facilities maintenance companies offering an expansive range of interior and exterior services, delivered through a team of high-performance self-perform technicians and a vetted network of service partners. Key services include, but are not limited to, handyman, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, locks, doors, landscaping, snow and paving. With a team of industry veterans committed to providing excellent quality for all customers, Leo FM is the trusted single-source provider for regional and national customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.leo-fm.com.

About RSM Facility Solutions

RSM Facility Solutions is a leading facilities maintenance company with expertise in servicing facilities across the U.S. Through a network of leading technicians and vetted service partners across the country with decades-long expertise in providing maintenance and repair solutions, RSM can resolve all facility needs.

About Orion Group

Orion Group is a commercial and industrial field services company that invests in and grows market-leading businesses. Orion is building national businesses in multiple field services sectors by investing in companies with great cultures, attracting the best technical and managerial talent, and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. For more information, please visit www.orionservicesgroup.com. Orion is backed by Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people.

About Alpine

Alpine Investors is a people-driven private equity firm committed to building enduring companies by working with, learning from, and developing exceptional people. Alpine specializes in investments in the software and services industries. Alpine’s PeopleFirst strategy includes a talent program that allows Alpine to bring leadership to situations where additional or new management is needed post-transaction. Alpine has over $17B in assets under management and has three offices in San Francisco, New York, and Salt Lake City. For more information, visit www.alpineinvestors.com.