Ampirical Solutions Receives Growth Investment from SkyKnight Capital

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ampirical Solutions, LLC (“Ampirical” or the “Company”), a leading provider of engineering services and software for the power end-market, has received a growth investment from SkyKnight Capital, L.P. (“SkyKnight”), a private equity firm with a track record of building industry-defining businesses alongside exceptional entrepreneurs, to enhance its service offerings and capabilities to better serve its customers. Ampirical’s founders will remain significant shareholders alongside SkyKnight, and the existing management team will continue to lead the Company as it embarks on its next phase of growth.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Louisiana, Ampirical Solutions has established itself as a leading provider of comprehensive engineering services and software for the power industry. The Company offers a wide range of solutions, including transmission and distribution line, substation, and protective relay design engineering along with SaaS and cybersecurity products tailored to the power market. Ampirical's team of approximately five hundred highly skilled engineers and technical specialists is dedicated to delivering innovative, efficient, and reliable power solutions to blue-chip investor-owned utilities, electrical co-ops, municipalities, and renewable energy developers.

In conjunction with SkyKnight’s investment, Ampirical will be launching an employee ownership program to further attract, retain, and reward its employees who have been instrumental in delivering best-in-class and innovative services for its customers. Ampirical management has developed a differentiated company culture focused on trust, safety, integrity and innovation, and this employee ownership program is the latest addition from Ampirical as the employer of choice for the best engineers in the country.

“We are proud and excited to partner with SkyKnight as Ampirical continues to build on its mission to deliver high-quality engineering solutions to the power industry,” said Co-Founder and President Matthew Saacks. “SkyKnight’s investment will provide us with the capital and resources to enhance our offerings, expand into new markets, and deliver best-in-class service to our customers. We believe this partnership will enable us to continue our growth trajectory while maintaining our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer excellence. Ampirical will remain a uniquely attractive environment for engineers to benefit from the resources and experience of our platform and share our passion for excellence and cutting-edge solutions.”

“Ampirical is a leader in the power engineering sector with a strong reputation for technical excellence and customer service. We are honored to partner with the founding team and the entire Ampirical organization as the Company enters its next phase of growth,” said Jordan Milich, Partner at SkyKnight Capital. “SkyKnight shares Ampirical’s vision of providing innovative and reliable solutions, and we are committed to supporting the Company’s future growth while launching a broad-based employee ownership program.”

SkyKnight was advised by Harris Williams, Holland & Knight LLP, and Baker Botts. Ampirical was advised by Bridgepoint Investment Banking and Polsinelli PC.

About Ampirical Solutions

Ampirical Solutions is a leading provider of engineering services and software for the power end-market. The Company provides a comprehensive suite of services, including transmission and distribution line, substation, and protective relay design engineering, along with cyber engineering and software solutions through Cybirical and GridIntel. Ampirical is committed to delivering innovative and reliable power solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. For more information visit www.ampirical.com.

About SkyKnight Capital

SkyKnight Capital focuses on partnering with high quality businesses in acyclical growth sectors alongside exceptional management teams. SkyKnight manages over $3.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of leading endowments, foundations, pensions, and institutional family offices. SkyKnight aims to build industry-defining businesses across the healthcare, financial services, and tech-enabled services industries. For more information visit www.skyknightcapital.com.