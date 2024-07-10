Kraken and Atlético de Madrid Partner to Drive Engagement and Crypto Adoption Among Spanish Football Fans

MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraken, one of the largest crypto platforms globally, is partnering with Atlético de Madrid, one of Spain’s most iconic football clubs, ahead of the 2024 season. Kraken will become the Official Crypto and Web3 Partner, as well as the Official Sleeve Partner for all Atlético de Madrid men’s and women’s football shirts.

The partnership aims to merge the worlds of sports and web3, unlocking greater opportunities for fans at the intersection of Spanish football and the crypto ecosystems. It also marks a significant milestone for both organizations, leveraging their respective strengths to drive innovation and fan engagement globally.

“Kraken and Atlético de Madrid believe crypto and football both have the potential to transform lives,” said Mayur Gupta, Kraken’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re proud to partner with such a distinguished football club, which equally recognises that success requires a meticulous focus on its own processes. We’ve put in nearly 13 years to become one of the most trusted crypto platforms, and we look forward to collaborating with Atlético de Madrid to educate more people about the true potential and value of crypto.”

Atlético de Madrid Chief Revenue and Operating Officer, Óscar Mayo, lauded the common values that the two organizations share. “At Atlético de Madrid, we aim for innovation and technology, and Kraken is the ideal partner to help us reach these objectives. We are sure that this partnership will ensure that our fans enjoy a digital experience, which extends beyond matchdays at the stadium.”

As one of the earliest and most trusted crypto platforms, Kraken is committed to driving awareness, education, and understanding of crypto globally. Similar to Kraken’s existing partnership with the Williams Racing Formula 1 team, both Atlético de Madrid and Kraken will work together to deliver new, fan and client experiences. These include engaging initiatives, such as web3 projects, live activations, and community outreach programs for Atlético de Madrid’s global fan base.

This will set a new standard for how fans interact with their favorite sports teams in the age of decentralization.

For more information on Kraken and Club Atlético de Madrid, please visit our landing page.

About Kraken: Kraken is one of the world’s longest-standing and most secure crypto platforms. Our mission is to accelerate the global adoption of crypto, so that everyone can achieve financial freedom and inclusion. Globally, Kraken clients trade more than 200 digital assets and 6 different national currencies, including EUR, GBP, USD, CAD, CHF and AUD.

Founded in 2011, Kraken offers a variety of crypto services, such as spot trading, under one roof. With over 13 million clients globally, Kraken offers professional 24/7/365 client support along with one of the fastest, most performant trading platforms available. Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust. In 2024, Kraken ranked 14th in Newsweek’s Global Top 100 list of Most Loved Workplaces. Kraken is the only crypto company to have made the list two years in a row, this showcases how the platform offers one of the world’s most compelling employment opportunities.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps.

About Atletico Madrid: Established in 1903, Atletico Madrid Football Club is a prominent Spanish football club based in Madrid, known for its competitive success and passionate fan base. The club has a rich history and is recognized for its commitment to excellence on and off the pitch.