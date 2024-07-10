NatureSweet Releases Fifteenth Annual Sustainability Report

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NatureSweet, the largest vertically integrated controlled environment agricultural company in North America and the number one snacking tomato brand is proud to share its fifteenth annual Sustainability Report (FY 2023) (view video here). This comprehensive report offers a detailed view of the company’s performance and demonstrates its commitment to environment, social, and governance (ESG) principles. NatureSweet’s purpose is to transform the lives of millions of agricultural workers in North America, and the company’s actions and efforts on a wide range of sustainability topics are having ripple effects within the industry.

“This report underscores NatureSweet’s commitment to demonstrate that doing the right thing and building a successful business are not only not in conflict, but one is the consequence of the other,” says Rodolfo Spielmann, President & CEO of NatureSweet. “We’re committed to transforming the lives of all agricultural workers in North America and we’re inviting every company to join us in providing them with lifechanging opportunities that incentivize good work, offer them broader access to healthcare services, and education. We are creating a sustainable workforce that is proud of what it does and demonstrates it with superior quality every day. We hope our success convinces others in the industry to replicate this path.”

Founded in 1990, NatureSweet employs more than 6,000 agricultural workers and has operations in the U.S. and Mexico. This month, the produce company is celebrating its one-year anniversary since earning B Corp Certification. NatureSweet has become the world’s largest Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) company to have earned Fair Trade, Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) and B Corp Certifications.

Below is a snapshot of the most relevant highlights of our 2023 performance, which helped NatureSweet achieve company goals:

Communities:

NatureSweet (NS) launched a bachelor’s degree program in agriculture and the first class will earn their degrees in 2028.

NS partnered with Fundación EDUCA México A.C. for “Escuelas por la Tierra”, where more than 1800 elementary and middle school students learned about sustainable food which included planting gardens at six local schools.

NatureSweet donated produce and provided more than 6.25 million meals to families in need throughout North America.

Governance & Safety:

In June of 2023, NatureSweet became a B Corp Company with a first-time certification score of 114 points, which is 34 points above the minimum requirement.

100% of the company’s branded snacking tomatoes have become Fair Trade Certified. NatureSweet has become the largest agricultural company committed to this certification. Since the Fair Trade fund was created in 2021, it has generated more than three million dollars which has provided oral health, ophthalmology services, and created a nutritional health program.

NatureSweet’s safety index was 0.21%, which is several times better than OSHA standards in the U.S.

Environment:

NatureSweet embraces Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) techniques such as: fertigation and drip irrigation. Both have significantly enhanced the efficiency of fertilizer usage while minimizing environmental impact.

79% of virgin plastic in our branded products have been replaced with recycled material.

NatureSweet is the first private company in the state of Jalisco, MX, to voluntarily protect 50 hectares (123 acres) for conservation, protecting the land and species. The area is considered a pollinator corridor and will help preserve and protect various species.

As demonstrated by our efforts, NatureSweet is making a positive impact in our communities, and we will continue to create initiatives that unite and strengthen them. We look forward to expanding our scope in 2024, ensuring our impact extends beyond NatureSweet, inspiring others, and serving as a roadmap for the industry.

About NatureSweet® (NS Brands, Ltd.)

NatureSweet® is the single-source solution for greenhouse-grown vegetables and is the #1 best-selling brand in snacking tomatoes. The largest vertically integrated controlled environment agriculture company in North America, NatureSweet guarantees great tasting produce year-round, both organic and conventional. Our vegetables are carefully grown, harvested, and packaged by more than 6,000 directly employed company Associates. NatureSweet tomatoes, cucumbers, and sweet peppers are handpicked at the peak of freshness and sold at major supermarket retailers throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. NatureSweet is dedicated to having a positive social, environmental, and economic impact within our communities, and our commitment is to transform the lives of agricultural workers throughout North America. This work, as well as our efforts regarding sustainability, have led us to earn B Corp, Fair Trade, and the Equitable Food Initiative (EFI) certifications.