Syxsense and EasyVista Partner to Deliver Unified IT and Security Management Solutions

COSTA MESA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syxsense, a global leader in automated endpoint and vulnerability management, today announced a strategic partnership with EasyVista, a global SaaS provider for comprehensive IT service management, IT monitoring, remote support solutions and Enterprise Service Management. This collaboration will offer Managed Services/Security Services Providers (MSPs/MSSPs) and large enterprises unparalleled capabilities to manage and optimize their IT environments.

Syxsense's automated endpoint and vulnerability management platform enables IT and security teams to easily manage and secure all their endpoints from a single console. EasyVista offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, from ITSM to ITOM and Remote Support, that empower organizations to deliver exceptional IT services and optimize their IT operations. By combining Syxsense's security and management capabilities with EasyVista's ITSM and ITOM solutions, joint customers can gain real-time visibility into their entire IT environment, automate workflows, and respond to security threats with greater speed and accuracy. This will result in improved operational efficiency, enhanced security posture, and a superior user experience.

“We are thrilled to partner with EasyVista,” said Ashley Leonard, CEO and Founder, Syxsense. “This alliance allows us to offer our customers a holistic approach to IT management and security, enabling them to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and protect their critical assets. Together, we can help organizations achieve their digital transformation goals and drive business growth.”

“We’re very excited to partner with Syxsense,” said Evan Carlson, COO at EasyVista. “This partnership enables organizations to achieve greater control, flexibility, and peace of mind, knowing that their IT environment is secure, optimized, and aligned with business objectives. Together we offer a powerful combination of capabilities to accelerate IT maturity, enabling customers to achieve greater success in their digital transformation journeys.”

To learn more about this partnership, schedule a consultation with Syxsense at https://www.syxsense.com/gc-demo-syxsense.

About Syxsense

Syxsense is the leading software vendor providing cloud-based, automated endpoint and vulnerability management solutions that streamline IT and security operations. With its advanced platform, businesses gain complete visibility and control over their infrastructure, reducing IT risks and optimizing operational efficiency. Syxsense uses real-time alerts, risk-based vulnerability prioritization, pre-built remediations, and an intuitive automation and orchestration engine to enable organizations to focus on their core business goals. Rely on Syxsense to safeguard your IT infrastructure, so you can concentrate on what you do best – driving your business forward and ensuring smooth operations. For more information, visit www.syxsense.com.

About EasyVista

EasyVista is a leading IT software provider delivering comprehensive IT solutions, including service management, remote support, IT monitoring, and self-healing technologies. EasyVista empowers companies to embrace a customer-focused, proactive, and predictive approach to IT service, support, and operations. EasyVista supports more than 3,000 companies worldwide in accelerating digital transformation, enhancing employee productivity, reducing operating costs, and boosting satisfaction for both employees and customers across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, education, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.easyvista.com.