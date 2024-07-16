Berry Helps Wells Create Widely Recyclable Blue Bunny Twist Pints

EVANSVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global packaging leader, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), worked with U.S.-based ice cream manufacturer, Wells Enterprises, Inc., to expand its Twist Cones frozen treat line into single-serve, freezer-grade Twist pints for Blue Bunny. The new pints, which offer a new twist on soft serve, are currently available at retailers across the U.S., including Walmart, Kroger, Food Lion, Albertson’s, Safeway, and Publix.

Made with widely recyclable polypropylene (PP) and a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) lid, the new Twist pints improve the recyclability of traditional ice-cream packaging, which is generally made of plastic-lined, paper board. The pints are also designed for nestability during transportation and storage, minimizing wasted space during transportation. This helps optimize supply chain efficiency and lessen the need for truckload shipments.

“Berry is an excellent partner for Wells. They understand our need for innovative, sustainable packaging and have worked closely with us to develop it,” explained Julee Zugel, Director of Strategic Sourcing. “We appreciate how engaged they are with our team to understand new opportunities in the packaging arena. They are innovative, forward thinking and an example of how a partnership should work.”

Similar to the custom 48-ounce PP containers produced by Berry for Blue Bunny’s scoopable ice cream line, these translucent pints allow consumers to appreciate the uniquely layered contents inside. The pints come in seven soft, DUAL-icious flavors, including Chocolate Vanilla, Strawberries & Cream, Cookies & Cream, Candy Bar, Mint Chocolate, Blu’s Birthday Cake, and Cherry Chocolate.

“Now more than ever, the ability to access innovative, recyclable packaging is crucial for our customers, as they strive to meet evolving sustainability demands," said Matt Chase, Director of Sales - National Accounts at Berry Global. “Through strong value-chain partnerships such as these, we are designing products more effectively to foster cleaner communities for future generations without compromising on convenience or shelf appeal.”

Learn more about how Berry is partnering with customers to advance pathways to circularity at www.berryglobal.com.

About Berry

At Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), we create innovative packaging and engineered products that we believe make life better for people and the planet. We do this every day by leveraging our unmatched global capabilities, sustainability leadership, and deep innovation expertise to serve customers of all sizes around the world. Harnessing the strength in our diversity and industry-leading talent of over 40,000 global employees across more than 250 locations, we partner with customers to develop, design, and manufacture innovative products with an eye toward the circular economy. The challenges we solve and the innovations we pioneer benefit our customers at every stage of their journey. For more information, visit our website, or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter. (BERY-E)

About Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells and run by the Wells family for generations, the company is an independent operating company of the Ferrero Group, one of the global leaders in sweet, packaged foods.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs nearly 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Le Mars, Iowa, where Wells has made Le Mars the “Ice Cream Capital of the World” as the largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location. Wells operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. Learn more at www.wellsenterprisesinc.com.