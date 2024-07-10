REX Shares and Tuttle Capital Management Launch 2X Leveraged and Inverse Spot Bitcoin ETPs

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX Shares (“REX”) in collaboration with Tuttle Capital Management (“TCM”), today adds two new products to their T-REX ETF suite: the T-REX 2X Long Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (CBOE: BTCL) and the T-REX 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF (CBOE: BTCZ). Providing 200% and -200% exposure to Bitcoin's daily performance using the “Reference Assets”, these T-REX ETFs offer sophisticated investors 2X leveraged and inverse exposure to the spot price of Bitcoin.

"Bitcoin’s meteoric rise in 2024 has captured the attention of investors and traders worldwide," said Scott Acheychek, COO of REX Financial, REX Shares parent company. "By launching 2X leveraged and inverse Spot Bitcoin ETFs, we're arming traders with powerful tools to capitalize on Bitcoin's price swings like never before."

The launch arrives amidst a rapidly-evolving crypto landscape, with the debut of spot Bitcoin ETPs in January catalyzing a surge in trading volumes and creating newfound optimism for digital assets. Within the past 6 months, spot Bitcoin ETPs have amassed nearly $50 billion in assets under management. Bitcoin jumped to a new record in March, breaking through $70,000 for the first time.

"Expanding into digital assets represents a major milestone as we strive to deliver cutting-edge ETFs tailored to modern investor needs," added Matt Tuttle, CEO of Tuttle Capital Management. "With their amplified upside and downside exposure, these Bitcoin funds epitomize our commitment to innovation and pushing boundaries in the ETF landscape."

With nine innovative products now in its arsenal since launching in October 2023, the T-REX suite continues enhancing its lineup of trading tools for investors.

For more information on T-REX ETFs, please visit www.rexshares.com.

About REX Financial

REX Financial is an innovative ETP provider specializing in alternative-strategy ETFs and ETNs, with over $6 billion in assets under management. The REX Financial brand encompasses REX Shares, T-REX, MicroSectorsTM, and REX Advisers. The firm is renowned for creating MicroSectorsTM and co-creating the T-REX product lines of leveraged and inverse tools for traders and recently launched a series of option-based income strategies.

About Tuttle Capital Management

TCM is an industry leader in offering thematic ETFs that offer first of their kind exposures. Please visit www.tuttlecap.com for more information.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the T-REX ETFs please call 844-802-4004 or visit our website at rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by knowledgeable investors who understand the potential consequences of seeking daily leveraged (2X) and inverse (- 2X) investment results, understand the risks associated with leverage and the use of shorting and are willing to monitor their portfolios frequently. The Fund does not seek to achieve its stated investment objective over a period of time other than a single/ one trading day. The Shares will change in value, and you could lose money by investing in the Fund. The Fund may not achieve its investment objective. The Fund only intends to use reference assets that are traded on a U.S. regulated exchange. Investing in the funds is not equivalent to investing directly in Spot Bitcoin as the fund will generally hold 0% of underlying shares.

The Funds’ investment adviser will not attempt to position each Fund’s portfolio to ensure that a Fund does not gain or lose more than a maximum percentage of its net asset value on a given trading day. As a consequence, if a Fund’s underlying security moves more than 50%, as applicable, on a given trading day in a direction adverse to the Fund, the Fund’s investors would lose all of their money.

There is no assurance that the T-Rex 2X Long Bitcoin Daily Target ETF will achieve its daily leveraged investment objective or that the T-Rex 2X Inverse Bitcoin Daily Target ETF will achieve its daily inverse leveraged investment objective. An investment in each Fund could lose money. The Funds are not complete investment programs.

Important Information

Industry Concentration Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in the industry to which the Reference Assets are assigned (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets in investments that provide exposure to Bitcoin). A portfolio concentrated in a particular industry may present more risks than a portfolio broadly diversified over several industries.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. Investing in derivatives may be considered aggressive and may expose the Fund to greater risks, and may result in larger losses or small gains, than investing directly in the reference assets underlying those derivatives, which may prevent the Fund from achieving its investment objective.

Reference Asset Investing Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole. The following is a summary of risk factors related to the Reference Assets as identified by the Reference ETPs in their registration statements – this is not purported to be a complete list of risks (references to “shares” in this section are to shares of the Reference ETPs).

Cryptocurrency Risk. The Fund has exposure to the crypto asset platforms as a result of the Reference Assets attempting to reflect generally the performance of the price of Bitcoin before payment of its expenses and liabilities. A crypto asset operates without central authority or banks and is not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a “virtual asset” or “digital asset,” and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money. A crypto asset is also not a legal tender. Federal, state or foreign governments may restrict the use and exchange of a crypto asset, and regulation in the U.S. is still developing. Further, the spot markets for crypto assets are fragmented and lack regulatory compliance and/or oversight. Crypto asset platforms may stop operating or permanently shut down due to fraud, technical glitches, hackers or malware. The Fund’s indirect exposure to crypto assets such as Bitcoin may be affected by the high volatility associated with such crypto asset exposure. Future regulatory actions or policies may limit the ability to sell, exchange or use crypto assets, thereby impairing their prices. Crypto asset trading platforms on which Bitcoin trades, and which may serve as a pricing source for valuation of spot Bitcoin held by the Reference ETPs may be subject to enforcement actions by regulatory authorities.

Liquidity Risk. Holdings of the Fund may be difficult to buy or sell or may be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil. Illiquid securities may be difficult to value, especially in changing or volatile markets. If the Fund is forced to buy or sell an illiquid security or derivative instrument at an unfavorable time or price, the Fund may be adversely impacted. Certain market conditions or restrictions may prevent the Fund from limiting losses, realizing gains or achieving a high correlation with the Reference Assets.

New Fund Risk. As of the date of this prospectus, the Fund has no operating history and currently has fewer assets than larger funds. Although the Fund is new, the structure of providing long leveraged exposure to the price of Bitcoin is not necessarily a new strategy as similar leveraged funds, such as those that primarily invest in cash settled futures contracts, currently trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Like other new funds, large inflows and outflows may impact the Fund’s market exposure for limited periods of time. This impact may be positive or negative, depending on the direction of market movement during the period affected.

Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are averse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the daily performance of the Reference Assets will be magnified. This means that an investment in the Fund will be reduced by an amount equal to 2% for every 1% daily decline in the Reference Assets, not including the costs of financing leverage and other operating expenses, which would further reduce its value.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. This means it has the ability to invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in the securities of a small number of issuers or in financial instruments with a single counterparty or a few counterparties.

The REX Shares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.