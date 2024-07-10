Quality Collision Group Acquires Paramount Centre of Washington State

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quality Collision Group (QCG), the nation’s largest OE-focused collision repair company, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Paramount Centre of Fife, Washington. Paramount Centre, renowned for its cutting-edge technology and extraordinary customer service, has been a collision industry leader in the Pacific Northwest since 2004.

QCG’s exponential growth has been driven by an acquisition strategy focused on high standards, quality service, and being the industry’s employer of choice. With the addition of the prestigious Paramount Centre to its stable of brands, QCG ensures the continuation of these values.

Mike Huber and Russ Wyman, founders of Paramount Centre, expressed their enthusiasm for joining QCG, jointly stating, “Our mission has always been to deliver unparalleled service and quality to our customers. Partnering with Quality Collision Group allows us to elevate our standards even further, leveraging QCG’s proficiency in OEM repairs.”

The purpose-built Paramount Centre facility boasts a 50,000 square-foot space dedicated to collision repair and auto restoration. Located approximately 30 miles south of Seattle, Paramount Centre provides QCG with its first location in The Evergreen State and strategic access to the South Puget Sound area.

With OEM certifications from manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, Volvo and others, Paramount Centre guarantees that all repairs meet or exceed manufacturer standards. Paramount Centre’s "Excellence in Service" pledge ensures that each vehicle is returned to its original factory specifications, preserving its integrity, value and performance.

Brent McKinney, Executive VP of Operations at Quality Collision Group, remarked, “The addition of Paramount Centre underscores our commitment to providing the best OE-focused repair services throughout the nation. Paramount Centre’s dedication to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with QCG’s aim of remaining the market leader in certified repairs.”

Paramount Centre, located at 6005 12th St E in Fife, WA, operates Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and is closed on weekends. For more information, please visit www.paramountcentre.com.

For more information about Quality Collision Group or to inquire about potential partnership opportunities, please visit qualitycollisiongroup.com.

About Quality Collision Group

Quality Collision Group (QCG) is a growing collection of 65 top-tier OEM-certified collision repair centers. The organization was founded in 2020 with a desire to create a new MSO model that prioritizes quality and OEM compliance and certifications while delivering best-in-class repairs and exceptional customer experiences.