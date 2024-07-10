Blackline Safety Secures Largest Deal in Company’s MEA Region at $1.9 Million

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that it has secured a $1.9 million deal with a South African energy company.

The deal is the largest in Blackline’s Middle East & Africa (MEA) region (Rest of World segment) and marks the company’s first significant contract in Africa. The energy company purchased approximately 500 G7c devices for their plant workers and almost 500 G6 devices to protect their contractors while they are on site. The company also purchased G7 and G6 Docks, Blackline’s simple solution to calibrating, bump testing and charging their wearable devices.

The customer standardized on Blackline devices across their entire organization. The deal demonstrates a growing trend as companies are increasingly understanding the depth of the Blackline platform to drive value across their operations, displacing a variety of legacy products.

“We’re pleased that the company has selected Blackline’s products and services,” said Peter Attalla, Blackline Safety Vice President of International Sales. “By the end of our first demo, the company realized that by choosing Blackline, they will get industry-leading connected safety technology across their operation while greatly simplifying their service providers and device management.”

The award-winning wearable G7—with features such as multi-gas detection, SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, two-way voice, and real-time connectivity—provides a critical lifeline in case of emergency. The award-winning G6 wearable single gas detector features real-time connectivity and an emergency SOS button. Both devices enable companies to take quick and informed action during an incident to better protect their people.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.