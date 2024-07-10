APOLLO and Dream Partner to Offer Digital Insurance to Residents

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, a Canadian digital insurance provider and leading innovator in the emerging embedded finance sector, has partnered with Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSX: DRM) (“Dream”) to provide instant digital insurance solutions specifically designed for tenants across Canada.

APOLLO’s digital platform launched in 2019 and began serving Canadian consumers with fully digital insurance products. Since then, APOLLO has partnered with leading REITs, property management companies, proptechs, and other organizations to embed insurance products into their existing workflows. For property managers, the insurance purchase experience is embedded directly into the leasing and renewal workflows.

“APOLLO and Dream share the common goal of making it easier for residents to access tenant insurance,” said Jeff McCann, APOLLO Founder and CEO. “Dream works hard to provide their residents with an exceptional rental experience, and this partnership will only enhance that.”

Since its inception in 1994, Dream has remained one of Canada’s leading real estate companies through its vision to revolutionize the way people live and work. With a keen eye for recognizing and identifying desirable areas that will grow in value, they’ve been able to build high-quality homes for every member of society, from suburban single-family homes, to condos and modern co-living spaces from Saskatchewan to Toronto. This partnership with APOLLO will allow Dream to continue focusing on building and developing outstanding homes with a comprehensive solution to giving their residents easy and affordable access to tenant insurance.

“Dream is excited about this partnership with APOLLO, a company that recognizes our vision of sustainable affordability,” said Hero Mohtadi, Vice-President of Residential Operations and Asset Management at Dream. “With their intuitive platform, our residents will have a convenient way to obtain comprehensive insurance policies, and our property managers will have an easier time tracking resident insurance compliance.”

In 2022, APOLLO became the only insurance provider in Canada to integrate with Yardi Systems to enable instant insurance transactions and automate compliance, with real time tracking and alerts for property managers. Earlier this year, APOLLO launched FinShore, a wholly owned buy now, pay later (BNPL) subsidiary, to provide a fully embedded monthly payment option to their customers.

Visit https://apollocover.com/partnerships for more information.

About APOLLO Insurance

APOLLO Insurance (“Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. and its subsidiaries”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7. Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect a payment, and issue policies without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships, APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance. For more information visit https://apollocover.com/.

About Dream Unlimited Corp.

Dream is a leading developer of exceptional office and residential assets in Toronto, owns stabilized income generating assets in both Canada and the U.S., and has an established and successful asset management business, inclusive of $25 billion of assets under management across four Toronto Stock Exchange listed trusts, our private asset management business and numerous partnerships. We also develop land, residential and income generating assets in Western Canada. Dream expects to generate more recurring income in the future as its urban development properties are completed and held for the long term. Dream has a proven track record for being innovative and for our ability to source, structure and execute on compelling investment opportunities.