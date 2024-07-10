Open Lending partners with Securian Financial Group.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) (“Open Lending” or the “Company”), an industry trailblazer in automotive lending enablement and risk analytics solutions for financial institutions, today announced a partnership with Securian Financial Group, Inc. (“Securian Financial”). The partnership enables Open Lending to provide insurance coverage through its flagship Lenders Protection™ program as market volatility compromises automotive loan portfolios.

“We are pleased to add Securian Financial as an insurance partner for our Lenders Protection program,” said Chuck Jehl, Interim CEO of Open Lending. “As a highly rated carrier with a long history and familiarity with our credit union and other lending institution customers, they are a great addition to our program.”

Securian Financial joins a roster of highly rated carriers that power Lenders Protection’s built-in insurance coverage. Using alternative data and AI-powered risk analysis, Lenders Protection prices and structures automotive loans according to each applicant’s unique financial profile, enabling financial institutions to securely offer loan opportunities to near- and non-prime borrowers.

“We are excited to partner with Open Lending to help more people secure auto loans while at the same time protecting the loan portfolios of the financial institutions that serve them,” said David Seidel, Securian Financial’s U.S. head of Affinity Solutions.

About Open Lending

Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) provides loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance to auto lenders throughout the United States. For over 20 years, we have been empowering financial institutions to create profitable auto loan portfolios with less risk and more reward. For more information, please visit www.openlending.com.

About Securian Financial

To be confident in your financial future, you need to trust the strength and commitment of the companies you choose to work with. For more than 140 years, the Securian Financial family of companies has been developing innovative insurance and retirement solutions to meet the evolving needs of individuals, families and businesses. Offered through partnerships with employers, financial professionals and affinity groups, our products help bring peace of mind to more than 23 million customers throughout the United States and Canada. We are trusted by our partners and customers to fulfill our purpose of helping to build secure tomorrows. For more information about Securian Financial, visit securian.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Securian Financial is the marketing name for Securian Financial Group, Inc., and its subsidiaries.