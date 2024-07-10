Granite Joint Venture to Remove and Replace Lafayette Bascule Bridge in Bay City, Michigan

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced that the GKJV-II joint venture team comprised of Granite and Kraemer North America will remove and replace the Lafayette Bascule Bridge in Michigan. The contract worth approximately $113 million was awarded the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). The project will be funded by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and MDOT and will be included in Granite’s second-quarter CAP.

The project will leverage the team’s experience in moveable bridge and marine construction and includes the demolition of the existing structure, cofferdam installation, new substructure and bascule piers, structural steel, machinery, bridge house, and approach spans.

“This marks our third bascule bridge project in Bay City, Michigan, and presents the next challenge for our dedicated team that has already achieved success on the first two projects,” said Michael Punches, Granite Vice President of Regional Operations. “We are particularly excited to be collaborating with the Michigan Department of Transportation for the first time. This partnership will deliver a brand-new bascule bridge for the community, reflecting our commitment to improving infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for residents,” he continued.

While the final timeline is pending and will be announced soon, the project is expected to begin in the Fall of 2024 and be open to traffic in the Summer of 2027.

