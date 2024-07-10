Amazon Prime Day Special: BODi By Beachbody Partners with CAP Barbell to Offer Four Exclusive Fitness Program Bundles

EL SEGUNDO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE: BODI) (“BODi” or the “Company”), a leading health and fitness company, announced today that it has partnered with CAP Barbell, a leading fitness equipment supplier, to create four exclusive fitness bundles that will be available for purchase during Amazon’s Prime Day taking place July 16-17, 2024.

For a limited time, each bundle comes with a unique offer code for customers to access a free “Digital Purchase” of one of BODi’s celebrated fitness programs, including Dig Deeper with Shaun T, P90X with Tony Horton, 21 Day Fix with Autumn Calabrese, LIIFT4 with Joel Freeman and many more. Digital Purchase gives customers forever access to a program of their choice – up to a $59.95 value. Customers can redeem their offer by creating a BODi account on the BODi website.

Pricing for each bundle will be revealed on Prime Day at Amazon.com: CAP Barbell & BODi Essentials Bundle. Availability is limited to only two-thousand customers. Consumers that want access to BODi’s best-in-class instruction and Cap Barbell’s high-quality equipment will need to act fast to secure this deal. The four bundles include:

BODi BUNDLE ELITE: Pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound, 25-pound and 30-pound rubber hex dumbbells Vertical Dumbbell Rack Doorway Gym pull-up bar Premium mat Free Digital Purchase of a BODi fitness program

BODi BUNDLE MAX: Pair of 5-pound, 10-pound, 15-pound, 20-pound, and 25-pound rubber hex dumbbells Vertical Dumbbell Rack Roll mat Free Digital Purchase of a BODi fitness program

BODi BUNDLE CHOICE: Pair of 5-pound, 8-pound, 10-pound, 12-pound, and 15-pound black neoprene dumbbells Vertical Dumbbell Rack Roll Mat Free Digital Purchase of a BODi fitness program

BODi BUNDLE ESSENTIALS: Pair of 10-pound, 15-pound, and 25-pound rubber hex dumbbells Vertical Dumbbell Rack Free Digital Purchase of a BODi fitness program



“Prime Day is one of the best opportunities to find value, and there’s nothing more valuable than sparking healthy habits and transforming your body,” said Co-Founder and CEO, Carl Daikeler. “We are thrilled to partner with CAP Barbell and create this offer for people who are motivated to get real results. These bundles are a fantastic opportunity to jumpstart anyone’s summer fitness routine.”

“CAP is thankful to partner with two industry leaders in Amazon and BODi to bring customers what they need to reach their health and fitness goals. It is a powerful solution to bundle BODi’s proven health and fitness programs along with the CAP equipment needed for those programs and being able to offer it via Amazon on Prime Day. With their best-in-class service and delivery, these bundles are an exceptional value for the customer,” said Curt Reynolds, VP Sales & Product Development for CAP Barbell.

BODi’s digital catalog of more than 130 programs in every major fitness genre was previously only available with a BODi subscription. Now, customers can individually purchase forever access to specific programs without a subscription as the entire library gradually becomes available over the coming months.

About CAP Barbell

CAP Barbell is a leading distributor and provider of fitness equipment. Founded in 1982, the company has grown to now produce more than 1,000 products in over 20 categories. They provide a variety of equipment, including weight training equipment, strength equipment, plyometric boxes, medicine balls, storage racks, mats, inversion tables and much more. CAP has taken great strides to provide quality products at competitive prices, giving them and their customers a significant advantage in the ever-changing market.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999, BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.