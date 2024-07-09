Danny Trejo and Sandbox VR Team up to Urge Training for the Impending Zombie Apocalypse This Summer

Who would you want by your side in a Zombie apocalypse? Danny Trejo? Yeah, us too. Sandbox VR today announced its summer campaign featuring the world’s most notorious tough guy, prolific actor and restaurateur, Danny Trejo.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Who would you want by your side in a Zombie apocalypse? Danny Trejo? Yeah, us too. Sandbox VR today announced its summer campaign featuring the world’s most notorious tough guy, prolific actor and restaurateur, Danny Trejo. This summer, go beyond the beachbod -- come to Sandbox VR to get your Zombod ready to face-off against zombies in the fully-immersive experiences Deadwood Valley and Deadwood Mansion, created exclusively by Sandbox Content Studios.

“ Trejo is an iconic actor who’s played over 400 roles in movies and television. He’s globally known for portraying tough characters and for his epic ‘stache,” said Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR. “ We couldn’t think of anyone more appropriate to pair with our most iconic game, Deadwood Valley. Players have killed over 100 million zombies since it was released. We’ll build on that momentum from our fans and his as we issue the Zombod challenge at Sandbox VR locations nationwide. With Danny's help, we'll all be a little more ready to go head-to-head with the undead.”

Trejo, who has starred in dozens of films, can be seen in a post-apocalyptic setting getting “Zombod” ready at Sandbox VR. The campaign will come to life across social media platforms with exclusive video content, beginning with a call to action, warning of the coming Zombie apocalypse, and featuring videos of Danny Trejo himself crushing zombies with his unique zeal. Store activations include exclusive Danny Trejo posters, storefront “Get your Zombod Ready” decals, videos, and promotions, including:

Participating players will enjoy 15-20% discounts on Deadwood gameplay plus free weapon upgrades courtesy of Mr. Trejo himself

Top-scoring Deadwood Valley players will go home with prizes, including a Golden Zombie Ear trophy and Zombod Training Certificates

Guests can take email or text quizzes to test their Zombod preparedness

Zombie beach workouts (to be announced)

Instagram challenges & giveaways including coming up with new “Zombod Rules” that resemble those Sandbox VR will issue

“ As an entertainer and entrepreneur, I am excited about new ways to immerse audiences in stories. Sandbox VR has created the most immersive VR experiences on the planet,” said Mr. Trejo. “ That’s why I decided to collaborate with Sandbox VR on the Zombod challenge -- and I hope my fans can have as much fun battling zombies as we have had creating this campaign.”

" As the temperatures soar outside, customers are invited into our cooled locations to be challenged and thrilled together. Guests tell us working together to accomplish a goal while experiencing a new reality makes them feel more connected than when they entered. It’s all part of our mission to leverage technology and entertainment to foster social connections. And what else brings people together like saving humans from a man-eating menace? Collaborating with Mr. Trejo to do just that made perfect sense," said Nicole Dixon, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing.

The Zombod campaign, created in partnership with Funday Agency, rolled out nationwide on July 1 and will run throughout the summer. Sandbox VR operates in 49 locations worldwide and attracts more than 100k players monthly. The Company was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2024.

Trejo is represented by Gloria Hinojosa at Amsel, Eisenstadt, Frazier & Hinojosa Inc.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world's premier destination for premium, location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts exclusive games, including original and branded experiences, such as Squid Game Virtuals, created in collaboration with Netflix. Now operating in over 45 locations and attracting over 100k players monthly, Sandbox VR is rapidly growing its global footprint with thriving corporate-owned locations and a robust franchising program. The company has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s 2024 Most Innovative Companies. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in Hong Kong and Vancouver. The company’s latest round raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.