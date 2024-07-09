Home Telecom Boosts Fiber Deployment Efficiency with Render

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Render Networks today announced Home Telecom, one of South Carolina's largest independently owned telecom companies, has chosen Render’s construction management platform to enhance efficiency and accelerate the construction of planned fiber infrastructure. By leveraging Render's platform, Home Telecom expects to more than double the fiber miles constructed each year with the same number of crews.

Home Telecom provides residential and business internet services through a fiber-rich broadband network in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester counties in South Carolina. ​​Their tenacity to take advantage of all available funding opportunities has accelerated Home Telecom’s fiber expansion efforts, especially in rural communities where the cost to build fiber out is exceedingly high. In addition to rural broadband expansion efforts, Charleston's continuous growth and the development of new communities have significantly increased the demand for high-performance connectivity. With several projects being completed in tandem and with fixed deadlines, Home Telecom sought to improve the efficiency of the physical construction process.

After evaluating other construction management platforms, Home Telecom selected Render for its proven track record of project success and ability to build considerably faster than other market solutions. Render's platform offers seamless automation for the complex requirements of today’s network build and maintenance projects, and real-time visibility and insights for all stakeholders, ensuring enhanced coordination of work and productivity across all field and office teams.

“Manual, paper-based construction processes cannot scale in today’s marketplace,” said Bobby Armentrout, Senior Director of Network Planning and Operations at Home Telecom. “We recognized that the technology we offer to our customers cannot be the only thing that evolves, and that is where Render is a game-changer. Previously, we could install 150 miles of fiber per year. With Render, we’ll scale to 500 miles per year without increasing staff. This is a significant improvement of 233% in our productivity.”

Don Wadas, CRO of Render Networks, stated, “Network operators and builders nationwide are constructing broadband infrastructure that will connect and support communities for generations. Render simplifies and speeds up this process by optimizing the allocation of work and teams, making them more productive. We’re thrilled to enable such efficiency for Home Telecom and other service providers aiming to build smarter and connect customers faster.”

To learn more about Render’s construction management platform, visit booth #306 at Fiber Connect 2024, July 28-31, in Nashville, Tenn.

About Render Networks

Founded in 2013 with a mission to build networks better and connect communities faster, Render has a successful history of streamlining large-scale network construction for network operators and construction teams. By automating manual tasks and optimizing every resource, Render’s end-to-end geospatial construction management platform eliminates all paper-based processes, achieving real-time progress transparency and generating time and cost efficiencies of up to 30% while improving visibility and control across global telco infrastructure rollouts. For more information, visit www.rendernetworks.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Home Telecom

Home Telecom is an innovative communications provider with a history that spans more than 120 years, headquartered in Moncks Corner, SC. Home Telecom provides multi-gig internet, app-based video, next-generation security services, home automation, and voice over IP telephone services to residents and businesses in Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties of South Carolina. They utilize various state-of-the-art technologies, most notably FTTP technology, making them a leader in providing the fastest broadband internet services in the state.

For more information, visit HomeSC.com.