Global Resilience Federation & ISTARI Partner to Offer Executive Training on Cybersecurity & Resilience

The Navigator program is designed for cyber leaders of large, complex organizations. Through lectures and case studies, participants explore leadership frameworks, crisis management, and strategic trends impacting cyber resilience. Since its inception in 2020, the program has been highly regarded by C-suite executives, global leaders in cybersecurity, and senior management in security operations across various industry verticals. Covered topics include:

Why Resilience Matters

How to Prevent a Crisis from Becoming a Catastrophe

Anticipating Strategic and Geopolitical Trends

Shaping & Organisational Culture

Rethinking Cyber Risk Management

Crafting a Cyber Resilience Strategy

Winning the C-suite: Power and Influence

The September 23-27, 2024, program will convene a global cohort in Deer Valley, Utah. Through this new partnership, GRF is able to fill five slots with senior leaders from member organizations of communities including Business Resilience Council (BRC), Manufacturing Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MFG-ISAC), Professional Services Security Information Exchange (ProSIX), Energy Analytic Security Exchange (EASE) and Legal Services Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (LS-ISAO).

Due to the program's limited size of 25 executives, those interested must submit a request to attend. The program fee covers the training, 5-star accommodation and amenities, meals, and opening and closing receptions. Navigator is CPE accredited.

About GRF

Global Resilience Federation (GRF) is a non-profit hub that manages and supports collective defense communities and information sharing and analysis centers (ISACs). GRF’s mission is to help ensure the resilience of critical and essential infrastructure against threats that could significantly impact the orderly functioning of the global economy and general safety of the public. Visit @GRFederation on Twitter or Global Resilience Federation on LinkedIn. Media inquiries may be directed to Patrick McGlone at pmcglone@grf.org.

About ISTARI

Established in 2020 by Temasek, an investment company headquartered in Singapore, ISTARI has a unique model. It is an advisory practice, investor and educator through its Academy. ISTARI harnesses the collective power of the world’s leading cybersecurity companies, experts and knowledge to work alongside clients on their journey to becoming digitally resilient. The ISTARI Collective includes Sygnia, BlueVoyant, Ensign InfoSecurity (EIS), Claroty, Armis, Prevalent AI and Sonrai Security. Headquartered in London, ISTARI has a global presence in the US, Europe and Singapore. To learn more, please visit istari-global.com.

About CJBS Executive Education

At Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education, we are dedicated to nurturing positive change and driving societal impact through business leadership and innovation. As a leading institution within the renowned University of Cambridge, we leverage academic excellence, real-world insights, and collaborative learning to empower executives and organisations worldwide. Our mission is to cultivate responsible leadership and sustainable business practices that create value not only for shareholders but also for society and the environment. We believe that business can be a force for good, driving innovation, addressing global challenges, and promoting economic prosperity while respecting the planet and its people. We offer a diverse portfolio of executive education programmes designed to equip leaders with the knowledge, skills, and mindset needed to navigate complex business landscapes and effect positive change. From tailored leadership development programs to cutting-edge courses on sustainability and social entrepreneurship, our offerings are grounded in rigorous research and delivered by world-class faculty and industry experts.