Selecta Chooses Certinal eSign to Revolutionize Document Signatures in Food Technology

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Certinal eSign proudly announces that Selecta, an European food-tech leader, has successfully implemented and started using Certinal eSign for its document management needs as a valued customer. Selecta is a food-tech leader servicing 10 million consumers in 16 European countries, delivering moments of joy with the best coffee, snacks, drinks, and fresh food solutions 24/7.

This milestone marks a significant step in Selecta’s digital evolution, replacing legacy systems with an AI-driven, secure, and efficient electronic signature solution. The selection process was highly competitive, with Certinal eSign chosen as the disruptor over established vendors due to its advanced automation, exceptional customer service, and unparalleled user experience. This achievement sets a new standard in digital transactions, ensuring expedited, secure, and compliant workflows for Selecta’s clients and stakeholders

“Our partnership with Selecta underscores our dedication to delivering tailored and advanced eSignature solutions that adapt to evolving business needs. By integrating Certinal eSign into Selecta’s operations, we aim to streamline their document signing processes, enhancing efficiency while upholding the highest security and compliance standards.” Aatish Dedhia, CEO of Certinal eSign and eForms

Certinal eSign’s robust platform offers a user-friendly interface, advanced authentication measures, and customizable workflows, ensuring a seamless and secure electronic signature experience.

Petr Hurab, Group Procurement Manager, sharing his insight into Selecta’s transformative journey with Certinal: “Our search for the right partner led us to Certinal, a platform that understands our unique needs at Selecta and seamlessly converted our digitized processes. The transparent costs, fast support, and 100% compliance with security and regulatory requirements make Certinal the ideal solution for us. Implementing Certinal was a game-changer for us at Selecta. The smooth and fast implementation process and the intuitive user interface allowed us to start using it immediately. This has led to exponential growth in electronic signature usage and made it an indispensable tool for our daily operations.”

For more information, please Click Here.

About Certinal

Certinal, a subsidiary of Zycus the pioneer in Cognitive Procurement with over 21 offices globally. Certinal was created to offer a top-tier Digital Transaction Management solution that is user-friendly, secure, and compliant in 80+ countries. We provide a one-stop solution to large enterprise customers, complying with various security standards and regional regulations and ensuring seamless & efficient digital transactions worldwide.

Recognized as a “Leader” in IDC MarketScape Worldwide eSignature Software 2023, Certinal is also a “Strong Performer” in Gartner Voice of Customer for providing a better overall experience. We are the sole eSignature vendor awarded Gartner’s prestigious “Customer First Badge” and offer superior support at no extra cost. Discover Certinal’s groundbreaking AI-powered eSignature solution, seamlessly merging innovation with productivity.

Click here to request a demo

About Selecta Group

Headquartered in Switzerland since 1957, Selecta Group is a Food Tech company with a leading route-based, self-service distribution network in Europe, offering innovative convenience food services and world-class quality coffee brands in the workplace and public spaces. Active in the food tech business, we continuously push on innovations and solutions. We serve premium coffee and beverages, snacks, and fresh meals to more than 10 million people in 16 European countries daily. With an annual turnover of €1.2 billion, we owe our success to our ca. 6,500 highly skilled, dedicated, and passionate Selecta associates committed to creating millions of moments of joy for our clients and their consumers every day.