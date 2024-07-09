Expel and ivision Partner to Deliver Industry-Leading Managed Detection and Response Outcomes to ivision Clients

ATLANTA & HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ivision, a leading technology consulting and managed services provider, today announced its strategic partnership with Expel, a leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider, to offer ivision clients Expel’s leading MDR solutions and help strengthen their security postures in the face of evolving threats. Expel MDR delivers rapid 24/7/365 detection and response across an extreme breadth and depth of environments, including the cloud control plane, cloud workloads (including Kubernetes), SaaS and identity, endpoint, network, security information and event management (SIEM), and more.

Expel MDR integrates with more than 120 security and business applications to provide answers, not alerts. Driven by AI and automation, Expel MDR yields a wide range of industry-leading cybersecurity outcomes, including:

A mean-time-to-detect of 1.7 minutes.

A mean-time-to-touch of 2.6 minutes.

A mean-time-to-respond of 23 minutes.

An 87% reduction in mean-time-to-remediate with auto-remediation.

By combining Expel’s proven track record with the ivision security team’s expertise and experience, ivision clients will have the opportunity to dramatically improve their security resilience and strengthen their ability to stay ahead of evolving threats.

“Security threats are among the leading risks for our customers, so they need to be mitigated with extreme care and urgency. Our partnership with Expel gives our clients access to award-winning threat detection and response that helps keep them protected from emerging threats while working to stay ahead of future ones,” said Eric Aslaksen, General Manager/CISO of Security at ivision. “We’re incredibly excited to be working together to deliver the outcomes our clients need to succeed in the face of the modern threat landscape.”

Dan Webb, vice president, Global Channel Sales & Alliances, Expel, said, “This first-of-its-kind partnership for us is another example of Expel’s commitment to meet organizations where they are and protect their environments from growing threats with best-in-class MDR solutions. I’m confident that together, we can elevate the security resilience of ivision customers, enabling those organizations to better mitigate cyber risks.”

Expel’s partnership with ivision represents its first managed services provider (MSP) partnership. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its partner ecosystem and nurturing relationships with leading providers that are dedicated to ensuring customers have world-class security operations solutions as the backbone to their security strategies.

ivision customers can click to learn more about Expel MDR, or contact their ivision representative for more information.

About Expel

Expel is the leading managed detection and response (MDR) provider trusted by some of the world’s most recognizable brands to expel their adversaries, minimize risk, and build security resilience. Expel’s 24x7x365 coverage spans the widest breadth of attack surfaces, including cloud, with 100% transparency. We combine world-class security practitioners and our AI-driven platform, Expel Workbench™, to ingest billions of events monthly and still achieve a 23-minute critical alert MTTR. Expel augments existing programs to help customers maximize their security investments and focus on building trust—with their customers, partners, and employees. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

About ivision

ivision is a leading technology consulting and managed services provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. With a customer-centric approach, ivision helps organizations leverage technology to achieve their business goals. ivision’s comprehensive portfolio of services includes public cloud and automation, security, enterprise infrastructure, digital workspace, managed services and strategic IT consulting. They leverage a trusted network of industry-leading partners, like Microsoft, Cisco, and Zscaler. The company’s team of experienced professionals combines deep technical expertise with a commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences.

