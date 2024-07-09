Nalgene Outdoor Hits the Road With Environmental Nonprofit, REVERB on Some of the Summer’s Hottest Live Music Tours

Nalgene Outdoor has donated more than 500,000 bottles to REVERB, helping to divert more than 5 million single-use bottles from landfills and raise more than $4M to support social and environmental nonprofit causes.

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the live music scene gears up for an electrifying summer season, Nalgene Outdoor, creators of the iconic reusable water bottle, is hitting the road for a tenth year of #RockNRefill, a campaign established in 2013 with nonprofit REVERB to reduce single-use plastics at live music events. Nalgene Outdoor has donated more than 500,000 bottles over the past decade, helping REVERB transform the way music fans hydrate at shows by avoiding single-use plastic water bottles, pushing for policy changes at venues to allow reusable bottles on site and normalizing the daily “refill and reuse” habit beyond the home. #RockNRefill will be a part of some of the hottest tours in 2024 including Billie Eilish, Guster, Dead & Company’s residency at the Sphere, and more, helping to reduce waste and raise funds to support social and environmental causes.

“As a touring musician for over 30 years, I saw first-hand how single-use plastic was hard to avoid on the road - it was just seen as almost inevitable. The partnership between REVERB and Nalgene has helped bring reusables into the mainstream for artists and fans and others in the music industry including venue operators to cut down on waste,” says Adam Gardner, Guster guitarist /vocalist and Co-Founder, Co-Executive Director of REVERB.

Since its inception a decade ago, #RockNRefill has effectively avoided the use of more than 5 million single-use plastic bottles at live music events. And the benefits don’t end there! Nalgene Outdoor donates bottles with limited-edition, artist-centric graphics. Those bottles are available for sale to fans at REVERB’s Action Villages on tours with 100 percent of the sales benefiting REVERB and other nonprofit organizations dedicated to social and environmental causes. Concert-goers can fill up for free at #RockNRefill water stations throughout the show, and then bring home a Nalgene bottle to use over and over. To date, this model has raised more than $4 million dollars and counting benefiting hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide!

“We’re proud of the sustainability movement #RockNRefill has helped inspire at concerts. When we started this partnership it was rare for venues to allow reusable bottles on site,” says Eric Hansen, marketing director, Nalgene Outdoor. “This simple addition to how concerts are run has forever changed the fan experience, the artists’ goals, and venue operations for the better.”

Look for Limited-Edition, #RockNRefill Nalgene Bottles Out On Tour This Summer and Fall

This summer, Nalgene Outdoor will donate an additional 75,000 custom-designed bottles each commemorating a respective artist's tour or live event. #RockNRefill bottles are available for sale exclusively at REVERB Action Villages on tour and at select venues in 2024. A partial list is below with more shows and artists to be added:

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Dave Matthews Band Tour 2024

Dead & Company: Dead Forever Live at The Sphere Las Vegas

Guster Summer Tour 2024

ODESZA: The Last Goodbye Finale

Tyler Childers: Mule Pull ‘24 Tour

California Roots Music & Art Festival

Nalgene Outdoor in Everyday Adventures

All Nalgene bottles are made in the USA from materials derived from 50% waste, BPS/BPA free content. Incredibly durable and 100% leakproof, Nalgene water bottles are lightweight, built-to-last, and dishwasher safe to keep you on the go! Can’t make it to a REVERB show this summer for a limited-edition custom bottle? You can still #RockNRefill with live music, sporting and other activities. Today most major venues now allow an empty clear bottle into the live event. Nalgene bottles have always been and always will be transparent, so perfect for all of summer’s adventures!

How to #RockNRefill

Visit www.nalgene.com/reverb for more information and an updated list of live music events.

About NALGENE Outdoor

NALGENE® Outdoor Products is based in Rochester, New York and part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Founded in 1949 as a manufacturer of the first plastic pipette holder, the company soon expanded its product line to include state-of-the-art polyethylene labware under the NALGENE brand. By the mid-1970s, outdoor enthusiasts had discovered the taste and odor-resistant, leak-proof and rugged properties of NALGENE's large selection of plastic containers. In response to this emerging demand, NALGENE Outdoor Products was formed and today the consumer-oriented business offers its customers a wide choice of safe, environmentally friendly, BPA- and BPS- free products that meet their lifestyle needs. For more information, contact NALGENE Consumer Products or visit www.nalgene.com.

About REVERB

Leading the green music movement since 2004, REVERB, a 501c3 nonprofit, partners with artists, festivals, venues, and industry leaders to reduce their environmental footprint while empowering millions of fans to take action on today’s most pressing environmental issues. Working with artist partners like Billie Eilish, Maroon 5, P!nk, Harry Styles, Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson and many more, REVERB has greened over 400 tours & 6,700 concert events, neutralized 340,000+ tons of CO2e, prevented the use of more than 4 million single-use plastic bottles at events, and is the Official Music and Public Engagement Partner of the United Nations Environment Programme. Learn more at REVERB.org