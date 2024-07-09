Buckle Up! 1517’s Christian Author Chad Bird Releases New Book: Hitchhiking with Prophets

Chad Bird's new book, "Hitchhiking with Prophets: A Ride Through the Salvation Story of the Old Testament," brings to life familiar narratives, such as Noah’s Ark and the Exodus, as well as lesser-known stories, heroes, villains, and more. By intertwining historical accounts with contemporary applications, Bird invites readers to reflect on the timeless relevance of the Old Testament story of salvation. "Hitchhiking with Prophets" is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the Old Testament and how every story connects to Jesus.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1517 Publishing is pleased to announce the release of Resident Scholar Chad Bird’s latest book, "Hitchhiking with Prophets: A Ride Through the Salvation Story of the Old Testament." This captivating and thought-provoking work guides readers through the rich tapestry of stories and characters in the Bible, from the well-known figures to the unexpected surprises, all leading up to the life and mission of Jesus.

In "Hitchhiking with Prophets," Chad Bird takes readers on a transformative journey through the pages of the Bible. Drawing from his extensive biblical knowledge and personal experiences, Bird offers unique insights into the lives of the patriarchs, prophets, and wisdom teachers of Israel. The book's engaging narrative style and relatable anecdotes make complex theological concepts accessible to readers from all walks of life.

Bird's new book brings to life familiar narratives, such as Noah’s Ark and the Exodus, as well as lesser-known stories, heroes, villains, and more. By intertwining historical accounts with contemporary applications, Bird invites readers to reflect on the timeless relevance of the Old Testament story of salvation. "Hitchhiking with Prophets" is a must-read for anyone seeking a deeper understanding of the Old Testament and how every story connects to Jesus.

With his engaging storytelling and scholarly expertise, Chad Bird has garnered a loyal following among readers of all backgrounds. His previous works, including "Night Driving: Notes from a Prodigal Soul" and "Unveiling Mercy: 365 Daily Devotions Based on Insights from Old Testament Hebrew," have received critical acclaim for their insightful perspectives on faith and spirituality. "Hitchhiking with Prophets" promises to further cement Bird's reputation as a leading voice in Christian literature.

As a Resident Scholar at 1517, Chad Bird continues to produce captivating content that resonates with readers worldwide. 1517 is an organization dedicated to spreading the Gospel through various media platforms, including books, podcasts, and online resources. Bird's collaboration with 1517 on "Hitchhiking with Prophets" strengthens the organization's commitment to nurturing spiritual growth and fostering dialogue within the Christian community.

"Hitchhiking with Prophets" is now available for preorder online at 1517.org/shop. For more information about Chad Bird and his latest work, please visit 1517.org/chadbird.

About Chad Bird:

Chad Bird is a Christian author, speaker, and Resident Scholar at 1517. He holds master’s degrees from Concordia Theological Seminary and Hebrew Union College. He has written several books exploring faith, theology, and the Bible. With his relatable style and deep understanding of Scripture, Bird has become a prominent figure in the Christian literary community. Chad and his wife Stacy make their home in Texas, where they have been blessed with four children and three grandchildren.

About 1517:

1517 Publishing is a nonprofit organization that exists to declare and defend the Good News that you are forgiven and free on account of Christ alone. Through books, podcasts, and online resources, 1517 provides valuable tools that equip Christians with a deeper understanding of their faith and encourage conversations about the timeless truths of Scripture.