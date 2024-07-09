Holder Resources Announces Commercialization of Sustainable Timber Operations in Resource Rich Guyana

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holder Resources Inc., a resource company growing sustainable timber and mining operations in Guyana – one of the fastest growing economies in the world – has announced the successful commercialization of its timber operations and the generation of continued revenue. This marks a significant milestone in the company's commitment to Guyana's resource and economic development.

"We are thrilled to announce the official launch of our timber operations and the generation of revenue," said Lance Mishleau, CEO of Holder Resources. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, and it positions us to become a major contributor to Guyana's economic development through sustainable forestry practices."

In addition to the booming Guyana economy and local demand for timber, Holder Resources recognized the potential presented by the European Union's agreement to source timber from Guyana, and strategically expanded its focus into the sustainable logging market. This move has opened a significant commercial opportunity, while ensuring responsible forestry management of Guyana's valuable forest resources.

Holder Resources is committed to upholding the highest standards of environmental responsibility in its timber operations. The company adheres to strict sustainable forestry practices, ensuring the long-term health and viability of Guyana's forests.

"Sustainability is at the core of everything we do," said Mr. Mishleau. "We are dedicated to responsible logging practices that protect biodiversity and promote forest regeneration. We believe that economic growth and environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand."

With the successful launch of its timber operations, Holder Resources is poised for continued growth. The company remains committed to playing a vital role in Guyana's economic development, while safeguarding the country's precious natural resources for future generations.

About Holder Resources

Holder Resources, Inc. (HRI) was founded on the legacy of the Mishleau family, whose mining roots date back to the 1930s and has evolved to be a key player in both gold mining and sustainable logging in Guyana, South America. Lance Mishleau and his brother, the CEO and Managing Director of HRI, respectively, follow in the footsteps of their Grandfather Jack, who was one of the first American businessmen in Guyana after the country opened to foreign investment in 1993. Building on this 30+ year legacy, HRI is expanding its focus into the sustainable logging opportunity that has come in light of recent events.