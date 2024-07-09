City of Hamilton and Service Line Warranties of Canada Celebrate a Decade of Homeowner Savings

HAMILTON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This month, the City of Hamilton and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) celebrate 10 years of working together to help resident homeowners save time and money when faced with essential home repairs.

In the first of its kind in Ontario, the City of Hamilton established a program with SLWC in 2014 to help residents with repairs needed to the water and sewer lines connecting their homes to the city systems. Since then, 6,352 residents have enrolled in one or more service plans, saving a cumulative $5,144,906 in out-of-pocket repair costs.

“The partnership with SLWC has been a real success for residents who have participated in the program and for the City of Hamilton.” said John Savoia, Acting Manager, Utility Billing, City of Hamilton. “For ten years, the program has benefited Hamilton homeowners enrolled in the program by providing an affordable payment plan to ensure emergency repairs to a homeowner’s water and wastewater infrastructure can be completed quickly, while helping to reduce inconvenience and worry.”

Homeowners who enroll in a SLWC emergency home repair plan have access to an Emergency Repair Hotline available 24 hours a day and 365 days a year. SLWC arranges for an area licensed, insured and qualified contractor to complete the repair quickly, making it a real convenience for homeowners. Additionally, since these contractors are paid directly by SLWC to perform the work, the dollars stay in the community.

These Hamilton residents shared their recent experience getting a repair done under the SLWC program:

Joseph wrote, “The experience was excellent, understanding phone personnel, and prompt service. Repair man was quick and efficient. Would recommend Service Line Warranties anytime.”

Vicki said, “I have to admit, I was a little leery of signing up for this; thought it sounded too good to be true. So glad I did. We called, the friendliest people answered, and an even friendlier guy showed up and fixed it within a day. Would definitely recommend.”

In addition to educating homeowners and providing optional protection, SLWC is committed to being a force for good in the community. In the last three years, the company has provided $22,230 worth of pro bono repair work to qualifying Hamilton homeowners through its charitable arm, SLWC Cares.

“In every partnership we have, our goal is to educate residents about their responsibility to maintain their service lines and to take some of the worry out of a repair when a service line emergency strikes,” Mike Van Horne, General Manager of SLWC, said. “Our partnership with Hamilton has been a real success for residents and the city alike, and we appreciate the opportunity the city has given us to serve its residents.”

Hamilton residents who are interested in learning more or enrolling in any of the available plans can visit www.slwofc.ca or call 1 (866) 922-9006 for more information.