America’s Kids Belong Launches New Programs to Inspire and Equip Foster/Adoptive Parents

LOVELAND, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anticipating the upcoming Angel Studios’ release of “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot,” which shines a spotlight on the foster care crisis in America and the power of a few people to make a dramatic difference, America’s Kids Belong today announced two initiatives for those who want to make a difference for kids in foster care: the FosterCon™ Webinar series and The Foster Friendly Podcast.

FosterCon™ Begins July 23

The FosterCon Webinars feature compelling content and nationally renowned advocates for foster care. The events are designed for people who want to explore becoming foster and/or adoptive parents. This year’s events, hosted on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. ET, include:

Fostering Primer - Keynote Barry Farmer, July 23

- Keynote Barry Farmer, July 23 Fostering Permanency - Keynote Pam Willis, August 13

- Keynote Pam Willis, August 13 Fostering Well-Being - Keynote Dr. John DeGarmo, Sept. 10

- Keynote Dr. John DeGarmo, Sept. 10 Fostering Trauma Awareness - Keynotes Ryan and Kayla North, Oct. 1

- Keynotes Ryan and Kayla North, Oct. 1 Fostering Support - Keynote TBA, Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET

FosterCon will offer three on-demand trainings as well:

Engaging Biological Families And Reunification

Former Foster Youth Speak Out

Cultural Components Of Fostering

Learn more and reserve your free seat here: fostercon.org

The Foster Friendly Podcast

America’s Kids Belong also is launching “The Foster Friendly Podcast,” showcasing amazing stories from the front lines of foster care that inspire and equip listeners to take action.

“We talk with parents, former foster youth and people from all walks of life who are finding creative ways to dramatically improve the experiences and outcomes for kids in foster care,” Nanette Kirsch, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication, says.

“Many people consider fostering and adoption, but don’t know where to begin. At America’s Kids Belong we know the power of story to change lives, whether through our I Belong Project where we create videos of adoption-eligible kids to help connect them with families, or through these new initiatives that use real-life stories to provide the inspiration and information people need to take their next step to foster, adopt or support kids and families involved in foster care.”

Learn more at fosterfriendly.org.