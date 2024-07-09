Thumbtack Partners with Red Ventures’ MyMove to Streamline Completing Home Projects

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thumbtack, the technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes, today announced a partnership with Red Ventures, the parent company of MyMove, Allconnect and Bankrate, to simplify the moving experience for homeowners and renters.

The integration gives users on MyMove’s moving platform and Red Ventures’ partner networks the ability to easily search for and book local Thumbtack professionals for various home projects including moving, TV mounting, lawn care, painting, remodeling and more. Users can also tackle moving tasks such as setting up their internet, choosing energy providers in deregulated markets and connecting with financial providers for larger scale projects, all without leaving the page.

“This partnership allows Thumbtack to seamlessly integrate into the experience of moving and getting settled into a new home, providing support for whatever a homeowner needs in the moment,” said Mark Poston, Thumbtack’s Chief Commercial Officer. “By integrating with MyMove and Red Ventures, millions of people can now instantly book projects with high-quality professionals in their area and better achieve their home improvement goals.”

Today, through MyMove’s platform – both on the MyMove+ app and on MyMove.com – homeowners and renters can connect directly with professionals after they have submitted their address change through the USPS Change-of-Address process – allowing MyMove and USPS to enhance the consumer’s moving experience and providing movers with the best brands and services at their fingertips. With this new partnership, movers will now have access to Thumbtack’s community of 300,000 local professionals and can view their availability as well as easily book projects – all within MyMove’s platform.

“Moving is already stressful enough. This partnership provides a unique opportunity for us to simplify the settling-in process and help movers find joy in their new home. Helping millions of movers each year, the partnership with Thumbtack adds a tremendous breadth of value for users at a key life moment,” said Tyler O’Rourke, MyMove’s General Manager.

Future integrations are planned with other Red Ventures brands and businesses, including Allconnect, CNET and Bankrate, where users will find relevant content about home projects and can easily hire Thumbtack professionals to tackle jobs on the spot. With skilled service professionals in every county across the U.S., Thumbtack is the best place to find a professional with the right expertise, availability and pricing to help care for your home.

About Thumbtack

We’re Thumbtack, a technology company helping millions of people confidently care for and improve their homes. Our homeowners get personalized guidance on what to do and when to do it as well as who to hire from our growing community of 300,000 local service businesses. Every day in every county of the U.S., people turn to Thumbtack to complete small fixes, routine maintenance, and major improvements. With over 10 million 5-star projects and counting, we empower homeowners to take control and local businesses to grow. Accomplish more with Thumbtack.

About Red Ventures:

Red Ventures (RV) is home to a diverse portfolio of industry-leading brands and businesses, strategic partnerships, and proprietary technology – including Allconnect, MyMove, Bankrate, Lonely Planet, CNET, The Points Guy, BestColleges and more. Together, RV helps millions of people worldwide make life's most important decisions, accelerates digital adaptation, and innovates the online consumer experience by improving every step of the consumer journey – from first discovery of information, throughout the decision-making process, to transactions. Visit www.redventures.com or follow @RedVentures on social media to learn more.