NEAM Announces Private Placement Strategic Relationship with Nassau Financial Group

FARMINGTON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New England Asset Management, Inc. (NEAM) today announced that it has entered into a strategic relationship with Nassau Financial Group (Nassau) in which the Private Placements investment team of Nassau Asset Management LLC will join NEAM, and NEAM will assume management of Nassau’s existing Private Placements portfolio. The transaction adds new Private Placements investing capabilities to NEAM’s existing suite of insurance investment solutions.

Bill Rotatori, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NEAM, commented, “ Adding Private Placements to our investment management services will further support our insurance company clients and give them more options as they position their portfolios for the future. For many insurance companies, Private Placements can provide additional value and incremental risk adjusted yield. We’re excited to bring on board both this new capability and the seasoned Private Placements team from Nassau.”

Phil Gass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nassau, commented, “ We look forward to working with NEAM, a highly regarded asset manager for insurance companies, as they add Private Placement investing through this transaction. We are confident this new relationship will enable accelerated growth and consistent management of our investment portfolio.”

About New England Asset Management

Based in Farmington, Connecticut, NEAM specializes in offering capital and investment management services to the insurance industry through comprehensive range of insurance company focused services, including Asset Management, Enterprise Capital Strategy, Capital and Risk Analytics and Investment Accounting and Reporting Services. NEAM was founded in 1984 and has grown to $73.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024.1 For more information, visit www.neamgroup.com.

New England Asset Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser, registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. This designation does not imply a certain level of skill or training. New England Asset Management Limited is registered in Ireland with a branch office in the UK. New England Asset Management Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. NEAM is a wholly owned subsidiary of General Re Corporation. General Re Corporation, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is a holding company for global reinsurance and related operations.

1 Figure represents unaffiliated insurance company client assets managed by NEAM and its wholly owned subsidiary New England Asset Management Limited, the majority of which are managed by NEAM.

About Nassau Financial Group

Based in Hartford, Connecticut, Nassau Financial Group is a growth-focused financial services company with insurance and asset management businesses. A leading fixed annuity insurance carrier, Nassau provides comprehensive and customizable retirement solutions, delivered with advanced digital capabilities and industry-leading service. Nassau Asset Management LLC and its subsidiaries oversee the assets of Nassau’s insurance companies and offer specialty investment strategies to third-party clients. These strategies include public and private debt, CLO debt and equity, real estate debt and equity, and alternatives. Nassau was founded in 2015 and has grown to $24 billion in assets under management and $1.6 billion in total adjusted capital, and approximately 379,000 policies and contracts as of March 31, 2024. For more information, visit nfg.com.