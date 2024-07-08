Sentient Jet Enters Into Multi-Year Agreement With NBC’s American Century Championship as Official Private Aviation Partner

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sentient Jet, a leading private aviation company and inventor of the jet card category announced a multi-year agreement with NBC Sports as the official private jet partner of the American Century Championship, the annual celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe, July 10-14, 2024. As part of its collaboration, Sentient Jet will provide tournament players and exclusive participants from around the country with premium, customized access to private jet travel to and from Lake Tahoe. The announcement comes as part of a series of major initiatives Sentient Jet has announced this year to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Throughout Tournament Week, Sentient Jet will also host an array of events, including an intimate players-only Q&A with Andrew Collins, Co-CEO of Flexjet, Sentient Jet’s parent company and a Third Green celebrity refreshment area during the three competitive rounds at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. As a supporter of the American Century Championship, Sentient Jet’s longtime Brand Ambassador Bobby Flay will fly privately with Sentient Jet to take part in the annual event. Flay has hosted several Card Owner events such as Q&A discussions on his business, career, travel and more, since he became a Sentient Jet Brand Ambassador in 2016. This will be Bobby’s third appearance competing in the tournament – he previously played in 2002 and 2019.

The American Century Championship has long been recognized as the sport’s leading celebrity golf tournament with over 90 top sports and entertainment personalities. This year’s field includes Travis Kelce, Bobby Flay, Charles Barkley, Tony Romo and a collection of Hall of Famers, All-Pros, All-Stars and fan favorites including Josh Allen, Jerry Rice, Steve Young, Aaron Rodgers, John Elway, Ray Allen, DeMarcus Ware, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Lowry, Brian Urlacher, Charles Woodson, and Larry Fitzgerald. Entertainers include Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Nate Bargatze, Ray Romano, Don Cheadle, Carson Daly, Jake Owen, Larry the Cable Guy, Rob Riggle, and Brian Baumgartner. The three-day, 54-hole tournament awards a $750,000 purse, with $150,000 to the winner.

The annual tournament, now in its 35th year, will gather devoted supporters of significant charities including Stowers Institute for Medical Research and the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Since its inception in 1990, the American Century Championship has donated nearly $8 million to local and national non-profits.

“We are incredibly proud to be selected as the official private aviation provider for the American Century Championship,” said Andrew Collins, Co-CEO of Flexjet, Sentient Jet’s parent company. “Sentient Jet has a storied history of partnering with NBC-affiliated sporting events like the Kentucky Derby, so this partnership is a natural fit for Sentient Jet and its Card Owners. We look forward to extending our services to both professional and amateur players, as well as spectators of this star-studded tournament.”

Jon Miller, President, Acquisitions and Partnerships, NBC Sports adds, “We’ve had great experiences with Sentient Jet over the years through its partnership with other NBC Sports-affiliated events such as The Kentucky Derby. As the pioneer of the private jet card and their long-standing commitment to providing fast, convenient and reliable service, in addition to this year’s incredible exclusive event offer, we’re proud to have a private aviation partner that can elevate the experience for both new and long-term American Century Championship attendees.”

The American Century Championship event will be broadcast live on NBC on July 12 - 14. For more information on the tournament visit americancenturychampionship.com and sentient.com for additional details on Sentient Jet. For the latest details, photos and celebrity tweets use #ACCgolf and follow @ACChampionship on Twitter and Instagram, and Facebook.

About Sentient Jet

Founded in 1999 with the invention of the Jet Card, and now a Flexjet company, Sentient Jet is one of the most innovative private aviation companies across the globe. The Sentient Jet Card offers clients the flexibility and convenience of flying private for their personal and business air travel needs along with a host of unique digital booking tools, including an industry-first with instant, automated text-based booking, a unique sustainability program, and an outstanding service heritage. Sentient Jet is known for its commitment to safety and is guided by an Independent Safety Advisory Board with former FAA and NTSB officials. Sentient Jet’s extensive network of certified operators ensures that clients will always have access to executive aircraft that meet their rigorous standards for safety and quality. Visit sentient.com for more information. You can also follow Sentient Jet on social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Download the Sentient Jet Mobile App: iOS | Android.

About American Century Investments – Tournament Title Sponsor

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in Kansas City, Missouri; New York; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, California; Portland, Oregon; London; Frankfurt, Germany; Hong Kong; and Sydney. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit biomedical research organization with a focus on foundational research. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of more than $2 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com