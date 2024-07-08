WEST ELM LAUNCHES COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED CHEF MARCUS SAMUELSSON

BROOKLYN, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global design company, West Elm, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a collaboration with Marcus Samuelsson. The award-winning chef is known for his restaurants worldwide, including Red Rooster in Harlem, New York. The new collection marks Samuelsson’s first introduction of home furnishings and will be available exclusively at WestElm.com and at select West Elm retail locations.

The 32-piece capsule celebrates Samuelsson’s love of food and entertaining as a way to gather and inspire people. Ranging from furniture to lighting, tableware, textiles and art, the collection honors his Ethiopian heritage, Swedish upbringing, and New York City home base.

“Marcus embodies style as a way of living,” says Day Kornbluth, President of West Elm. “He brings taste and a point of view to everything he touches and brings people together along the way. It was a pleasure working with him on this collection, which we love.”

Marcus Samuelsson states, “I’m thrilled to partner with West Elm to create such a personal collection—and my first set of home furnishings. Designed to help people come together at home, it celebrates the joy, artistry, and ingenuity of food shared with friends.”

Key items include the Carved Tableware Set ($32-40), the Upholstered Dining Chairs and Bar Stools ($299, $399), the Layered Brass Pendant ($399) and the Rectangular Dining Table ($1,299).

The new Marcus Samuelsson collection will be available for purchase in Canada beginning on July 8th at www.westelm.ca/marcussamuelsson

ABOUT WEST ELM

Born in Brooklyn in 2002, West Elm is a global design company dedicated to transforming people’s lives and space through creativity, style, and purpose. We create original, modern, and affordable home decor, and curate a global selection of local, ethically sourced, and Fair Trade Certified™ products available online and in 100+ stores worldwide.

We are a part of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, and participate in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the fleet of best-in-class brands.

ABOUT MARCUS SAMUELSSON

Marcus Samuelsson is the renowned chef behind many restaurants worldwide including Red Rooster in Harlem (NYC) and Overtown (Miami); Hav & Mar in Chelsea (NYC); Metropolis at PAC-NYC; Marcus Bar & Grille in Atlanta and its Live! flagship at American Dream (NJ); and several MARCUS locations including the Bahamas, Montreal and most recently Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Samuelsson was the youngest person to ever receive a three-star review from The New York Times. He has won eight James Beard Foundation Awards and recently won a 2023 Emmy Award for the Short Form Program “My Mark.” Additionally, Samuelsson has won numerous competition shows including Top Chef Masters and Chopped All-Stars and appears regularly on those franchises as a Judge. He also recently appeared as an Iron Chef on Netflix’s Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend. Samuelsson is the author of multiple books including The New York Times bestselling memoir Yes, Chef and The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food.

